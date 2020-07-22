ON THE ROAD

There's an interesting television advertisement which has been running for about 12 months called "Your speed is shared". The ad depicts a staunch, confident male driver who traditionally drives aggressively, usually a bit above the speed limit, but has little regard for how vulnerable his passengers might be feeling.

Comments running throughout the ad are: "My car, my rules"; "If you want to drive, then you drive", and "I'm the one driving, then I choose the speed". These statements are taken from audience research indicating common attitudes and comments of many drivers and the sense of authority they feel they have behind the wheel.

The scenarios in the ad would likely hit the spot with many passengers but, to "cut through" to the driver, a conversation between passenger and driver needs to be had. And that is not always appreciated by the driver.

Passengers are part of the on-road experience. The role they can play in that experience is the subject of a recent research study carried out by Waikato University's Transport Research Group and which was funded by the AA Research Foundation.

The research involved two studies into how passengers and drivers interact during a journey; a survey regarding the most common actions of passengers and how drivers view their helpfulness and; an on-road study of driver and passenger interactions.

The report is comprehensive covering a range of actions, comments and indirect advice, both positive and negative, that passengers might give to drivers.

The worst passenger behaviours regarded by drivers are:

• Commenting negatively on driving style. Most drivers do not take such comments well.

• Remarking on things the driver can do nothing about, such as running late or missing a turn.

• Giving late navigational directions such as "you should have turned down there". Timely navigation though, is highly valued.

• Making sudden unexpected actions or noises can be highly distracting to the driver.

On the other hand, the most helpful passenger behaviours are:

• Pointing out hazards, by helping drivers check intersections are clear and being quiet during difficult manoeuvres.

• Giving directions and helping with navigation.

• Suggesting when it might be time to take a break.

• Helping with non driving tasks such as looking after the cellphone, adjusting the radio, looking after the children or unwrapping food or drink.

• Chatting for conversation but being mindful of when the driver needs to concentrate.

Personally, I am a lousy car conversationalist. I have a hearing disability and road noise as well as the surrounding sound in a moving car are part of that listening environment.

If I am asked a question and don't quite hear all of it, the natural inclination is to look or lean towards the questioner. That creates a distraction from the driving task.

So, anything more than a grunt or acknowledgement that I have heard you say something, is the best a passenger can get as I shut up and drive.

The Waikato University report concludes: "Identifying how and when passengers are beneficial to drivers could be of large value for increased road safety. The concept of a co-driver, as it is used in competitive rally driving, transforms the role of the passenger into an active participant, responsible for navigation and advising the driver on possible hazards, and improving driver situation awareness and performance.

"Good passengers could be recognised in a positive way and valued for their contributions, rather than disdained as a distraction or annoyance."

It's not just the speed that is shared. When drivers and passengers are looking out for each other's needs that makes the whole journey into a team effort.

• John Williamson is chairman of Roadsafe Northland and Northland Road Safety Trust, a former national councillor for NZ Automobile Association and former Whangārei District Council member.