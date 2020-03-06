A National Government would improve water storage in Northland and bring forward four-laning State Highway 1 between Whangārei and Auckland, leader Simon Bridges.

Bridges was at the Northland Field Days in Dargaville - the second-largest in the country after Mystery Creek - on Thursday where he gave an opening address from the Field Days HQ.

He said National had a five-point economic plan it would implement within weeks if elected in September that would help the regions and the whole country.

Bridges said his plans for Northland included more water storage and a commitment to bring forward plans to four-lane SH1 between Whangārei and Auckland.

He said speaking to farmers in Northland it was clear the drought was hitting them hard while the coronavirus spread was also impacting their operations as exports fall.

''My message for them is that the good news is that the world is going to continue to need our food and Northland is a really important part of where New Zealand needs to be in that regard,'' Bridges told the Northern Advocate.

''We need a serious economic plan and that doesn't seem to be coming from the Government.''

Bridges' economic plan included tax relief, help for small and medium businesses, farmers and more infrastructure.

In that regard he said National would bring forward four-laning SH1. National had signalled it would do the work before the 2017 election. But shortly after being elected the coalition Government put the plan on the back-burner.

The Government then announced $692 million on four-laning the road between Whangārei and Port Marsden Highway to Northport, as part of the New Zealand Upgrade Programme announced in the $12 billion infrastructure package. It was hoped the road would be finished by 2027 or early 2028.

''I'm pleased the Government re-announced the Whangārei to Northport four-laning, but we want to get it done quicker than that. [Transport Minister] Phil Twyford said it would then take up to 2030 to four-lane [the road to Te Hana], but I believe we can bring that forward too.''

He said four-laning the highway was vital for Northland's economic growth, and road safety, and the sooner it was done the better.

Bridges said Northland, like the rest of New Zealand, had plenty of water fall from the sky, but more needed to be done to store it to protect against impending issues caused by climate change.

''In our infrastructure plan, as part of our five-point economic plan, we will be giving a focus on water infrastructure storage and I pledge that Northland will get its fair share of that,'' he said.

''We have got to get more water storage and Northland is going to get its fair share of that.''

Water storage facilities would also help with producing hydro electricity that could supply power to its local community or for the national grid.

• Last month the Government announced more water storage would be built in Northland through a $30m Provincial Growth Fund project.