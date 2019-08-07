ON THE ROAD

I drive past two schools, once a week at about 8.30am. Both schools have lots of people and cars around them; both have 40km/h flashing electronic signs operating; both have dedicated crossing places, one is a kea crossing, the other has a zebra crossing; and both have trained children and adults monitoring and operating these crossing places. They are well managed school speed zones.

These are busy and congested roading environments with significant numbers of boisterous, but potentially distracted, vulnerable young people on their way to school. You become naturally cautious as a driver, but it can be quite challenging

