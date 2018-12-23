

"Don't drink and drive" is a simple message, particularly pertinent for the Christmas period, and one police want to ensure doesn't fade from the forefront of people's minds.

But, while the vast majority of drivers are being safe on the road, there are still people ignoring the message.

On Friday, a large-scale operation involving emergency services and local authorities was set up on SH50A.

Cars lined up waiting to be tested. Photo / Warren Buckland.

It was one of the biggest checkpoints in Hawke's Bay, combining as many agencies as possible who might be linked in the Christmas tragedies the operation aimed to avoid.

About 30 police officers were joined by Fire and Emergency NZ, St John Ambulance, RoadSafe Hawke's Bay, Māori Wardens, Napier City Councillor Graeme Taylor and Higgins Contractors, who maintained the site.

Eastern District impairment prevention team Senior Constable Andy Clinton said despite the weather being atrocious, they were "concerned" at not only the high number of people who returned a positive breath test, but also those who returned a positive roadside screening test but did not require to undergo an evidential breath test.

"This indicated to police that people were still willing to drive after having had 'only a couple' to drink after work and put not only themselves but other road users at risk," he said.

About 3000 cars were stopped over a three-hour period and nine people were found to be over the drink-drive limit.

Of those nine, four have been summoned to appear in the Hastings District Court. The highest recorded reading was 846mcg - more than three times the legal limit.

About 3000 vehicles passed through the check point on the Hawke's Bay Expressway. Photo / Warren Buckland.

The remaining five people blew between 250mcg and 400mcg, and received an infringement notice, $200 fine and 50 demerit points.

Police also impounded two cars for driver licence offences. Those people will also appear in court.

However, Clinton said police were "impressed with the vast majority of drivers who were driving sober, to the conditions and were wearing seat belts".

Eastern Police District road policing manager Matt Broderick shared similar sentiments, noting that despite the weather and inevitable delays this caused traffic, the public were "remarkably supportive and cheerful with plenty of humour as RoadSafe rewarded safe drivers with lollies and treats".

"It is highly likely a more serious outcome was prevented as those who risk all our safety were prevented from continuing. Police sincerely thank those who do the right thing and kept us smiling in the rain."

Clinton said as people finished work for the year and spent more time going out and socialising with friends, it was important they drove sober or had a plan in place to get home safely.

"We want them here for Christmas and beyond."

Hastings Police Senior Constable Che Lind waves at a passing vehicle. Photo / Warren Buckland.

"Police want people to go out and enjoy themselves this holiday season but to also be responsible around alcohol and be aware of the harm that can be attributed to alcohol-related incidents.

Napier Mayor Bill Dalton, who could not attend the checkpoint, said it was important police raised their profile and let the public know checkpoints could be "anywhere at anytime".

"I did the checkpoint last year and I was simply amazed that people would still come across that have been drinking and driving," Dalton said.

A Hastings District Council spokesperson said they supported any initiative to cut down the harm drink-driving causes in our district.

"We want everyone to get home safely so they can spend this special time with their families so we encourage our community to be sensible when enjoying their festive celebrations."

The official Christmas-New Year period starts at 4pm today and ends at 6am on January 3.