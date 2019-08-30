Police are continuing to piece together the circumstances around Northland's latest road fatality after a woman died on a busy Whangārei road yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said police were called to the crash, on Maunu Rd at the intersection with Porowini Ave, after a truck struck a female pedestrian at about 10.30am.

Early indications were the truck was turning on to Maunu Rd, off Porowini Ave. The woman was crossing Maunu Rd towards the liquor and vegie stores.

"Due to serious injuries the woman has died at the scene," Dickson said.

Police confirmed she was a local woman in her 60s, but her name has yet to be released.

The road was closed to one lane of traffic as the serious crash unit attended and mapped the scene. There are roadworks under way at the intersection.

The driver of the truck was spoken to by police but officers were still putting together what had happened before charges would be considered, Dickson said.

WorkSafe New Zealand had been notified, as had the coroner.

Dickson appealed to any witnesses to the crash to contact Acting Sergeant Nick Owen at Whangārei Police Station.

Northland's road toll for 2019 stands at 20 and includes the death of a 10-year-old boy hit by a truck as he was crossing Kamo Rd on his way to school in Whangārei in June.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Bay of Islands man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident on State Highway 11 near Opua.

The crash occurred about 3.15pm yesterday on a bend near the English Bay Rd intersection with the Harley-Davidson rider suffering suspected spinal injuries.

The highway was closed temporarily and the rider transported to Paihia, where he was airlifted from the school grounds to Whangārei Hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

Police, Paihia Fire Brigade, St John Ambulance and a local GP responded. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.