Three people were seriously injured in a crash between two vehicles last night in Opotiki.

The crash happened at the intersection of John St and Ford St about 11pm.



Three people were trapped and seriously injured.

Emergency services including a rescue helicopter the fire service and ambulances were called to the scene.

All three people were taken to hospital.

Advertisement

A number of bystanders were at the scene of the crash, and police are encouraging them to come forward if they witnessed anything.