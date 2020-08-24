

Strong interest is expected for the 31 sections in the next stage of Napier City Council's Parklands Residential Estate development.

Ranging in size from 472sq m to 770sq m the sections are advertised with price guides of $290,000-$330,000, for sale by tender closing on September 25.

On Monowai St, between Aspiring Dr and Pelorus Ave, it's part of the 120ha development of the former Lagoon Farm, west of Westminster Ave, Tamatea.

It is stage 6 of the development which started with the sale of 67 sections in 2005, and according to the council's Parklands estate website now comprises more than 500 properties of an expected 800 by the time the subdivision is completed.

According to Napier City Council community profile, the population of Napier has risen from 56,500 to 65,000 during the 15 years of the expansion.

There was occasional feverish interest when properties were released to the market, with queues of buyers quick to take up the options amid concerns at least once that real estate agents were trying to dominate the purchases and baby-boomer investors after second properties were shutting out first-home buyers.

In 2008, the city council settled a debate over whether the area should be named Parklands or Orotu (named after the inland waterway from which much of Napier emerged) by including it in the suburb of Poraiti.

Sales have contributed to the council revenue, of which rates have at times been less than half.

A council spokesperson said stage 6 was the second stage being sold by tender.