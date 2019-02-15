A lovely family property complete with a self-contained flat for teens or income, a character home with stunning views and a rural property with a mini lake are the properties we think are worth checking out this weekend. For more listings and property information go to oneroof.co.nz/openhomes and check out our property guide in Thursday's Northern Advocate.

17 Riddell Rd, Far North

This is a substantial upmarket five-bedroom home with 373sq m of floor area. Built in 2000, it has been impeccably maintained and offers lots of versatility with scope to work from home - and a self-contained flat for extended family, or rental income. The kitchen and bathrooms are high-quality affairs and the outdoor living is second-to-none with a covered deck and further space under the enormous shade sail. As an added bonus, the property comes with a classic Kiwi caravan which enjoys a deck of its own. List price $1,295,000.



9 Pentland Rd, Whangārei

Advertisement

9 Pentland Rd, Whangārei is a preserved character home from early last century with six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It isn't every day that preserved character homes from early last century come along, and this one is a gem. There are six bedrooms in total plus three bathrooms. The current owners have been running it as a B&B, but it could easily become a family home again. The kitchen, dining and living areas have high ceilings and lots of lovely period features - perhaps most notably the highly polished wooden floors, have been retained, despite significant modernisation. There are attractive views from almost every window and sunny spots for relaxing outdoors. Set date of sale March 7.

https://www.oneroof.co.nz/9-pentland-road-regent-whangarei-northland-1243997



6A Spinnaker Lane, Mangawhai

6A Spinnaker Lane, Mangawhai, with its fabulous landscaping and mini lake is a must-see.

With its fabulous landscaping and mini lake, you'll feel as though you're living in your own private park here in quiet, picturesque Kaipara. Built just four years ago, the house is bright, airy and contemporary with spacious living areas opening out from a well-equipped central kitchen. The décor is simple but stylish and relaxing. Al fresco entertainment is possible here, with extensive decking and a pergola, plus rolling rural views. Mangawhai town centre is only minutes away and has a host of cafes and other eateries, plus shops and a market – not to mention its beautiful beach. List price $775,000.