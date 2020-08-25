Normally Yolande Fenneman would be taking "lots and lots of bookings" for her wedding venue and hire businesses.

But when the Covid-19 lockdown began in New Zealand, she found herself looking for other work.

"There are lots of small businesses taking hits at the moment and we are certainly one of them."

The owner of Summer House Weddings & Events venue in Welcome Bay and decorations and props hire business A Splendid Afternoon saw bookings slow down and postponements made.

Summer House Weddings & Events venue owner Yolande Fenneman. Photo / George Novak

"Most people are holding off in the hope that the Aussie - New Zealand border will open up," she said.

The weddings that are going ahead are hosting smaller numbers "so that's another change, we have to cater for a smaller number of people".

At alert level 2, big events can not go ahead because of a restriction on gatherings of more than 100 people, and at level 3, funerals and weddings are limited to 10 people.

"In this industry, we feed off each other," Fenneman said.

The likes of stylists, planners, venues and entertainers get leads and recommendations from others but because of Covid-19 "those leads are just not coming through," Fenneman said.

She picked up a part-time job earlier in the year and later grew her hours to fulltime, for financial security until demand returns.

Tauranga wedding celebrant Kate Lovell has had clients across the Bay of Plenty, into Waikato and even in Auckland.

But her bookings had been "hugely affected" by cancellations and postponements, especially couples flying in from Australia and the United Kingdom, or those with families living offshore.

"And of course, at this stage, we have no clue when our borders are going to be open again ... The unknown at the moment is quite a scary thing, no one wants to lose any more money."

The solo mum of two is also studying to be a counsellor, so relied on her student financial support rather than accessing the wage subsidy.

Tauranga wedding celebrant Kate Lovell. Photo / Supplied

Despite the hard times, she thinks "the Government's done an amazing job".

"I take my hat off to them."

Mount Maunganui-based photographer Alice Veysey considers herself one of the lucky ones.

Before Covid-19, weddings made up about a third of her work, but she also had family, lifestyle and editorial clients and she empathises with those who cannot easily diversify their work.

"Since lockdown, I've had a number of [wedding] cancellations and there's still some pending ... up in the air."

She said the disruptions had caused "disappointment all round" for the clients and businesspeople like her.

"I don't think anyone has come out lightly from the situation in the wedding industry ... It's just an unfortunate situation and nobody's really at fault. It just requires a bit of understanding from everyone."

Veysey initially used the wage subsidy, which she said was "pretty much the equivalent of my work cancelled during that time".

"That was a great reprieve."

She has since focused on building back her workload, taking her out of eligibility for the subsidy.

Wedding industry businesses from across the Bay of Plenty, including Yolande Fenneman's, contributed to a $45,000 wedding package this month to promote the industry and give a local family a boost.

The competition was organised by Tahlia Dredge from Captured by Tahlia and the wedding will be held at Black Barn Tuahiwi.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times the Government had "made broad-based support available to businesses across New Zealand ... through the wage subsidy schemes, small business (cashflow) loan scheme, and business tax relief".

She said the $400 million Tourism Recovery Package would also have flow-on effects for the likes of the hospitality industry.



"In addition, the $50m Regional Events Fund will go to the regions to supporting the development and running of events."