Kaharoa School pupils enjoyed a day of science, learning and fascination as professionals from a range of science fields shared their knowledge and passions.

The school recently held its Scientist For A Day event, where scientists from a range of fields are invited to visit the school, hold activities and give the pupils a glimpse of being a scientist for a day.

This year's event included two Rotorua Boys' High School teachers on physics and biology, sport science and soil health from Scion, local dairy farmers, a nurse, a vet, an engineer, the school caretaker talking about the school pool and Te Arawa Lakes Trust on catfish.

The pupils moved around in small groups throughout the morning, getting to ask questions and do a lot of hands-on activities.

Sebastian Weaver, 10, says his favourite part of the day was the dissection of a rabbit because they learnt about what happened inside its body, such as about the muscles, the digestive system, the heart and the lungs.

"That was pretty cool, but it smelt pretty bad."

He thinks Scientist For A Day is great because, "you're not just sitting at the desk and looking up at the board".

"I just reckon it's an amazing opportunity. That's what's great about being an agricultural school."

Kaharoa school pupils learning about using microscopes with a Rotorua Boys' High School teacher Darren Florence. Photo / Supplied

Leo English, 10, says he likes the sport science.

"It teaches you a lot about how to recover from injuries."

He also liked learning about how to test water to see if it is clean or not.

Kiara Lee, 8, says she enjoyed everything they got to experience throughout the day because it was all interesting.

She thinks it is great that it gives children the chance to be a scientist for a day, and next time she wants to learn more about birds.

Emma Batchelor, 7, also says she enjoyed everything the day had to offer.

She thinks it is a great day because the children are able to get involved in the activities.

"It's a time to make memories and have fun."

Summer Botes, 8, says her favourite part was learning about the blood.

She says there were two bottles of red fizzy juice to show how much blood there is in a 6 and 11-year-old.

"There was quite a lot of blood.

"It's interactive play. You get to learn and have fun at the same time."