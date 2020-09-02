Medical events, including strokes and heart attacks, from the big towns to the remote backblocks have dominated the work of Taupō's Greenlea rescue helicopter over the past two weeks.

The fortnight's callouts featured just one accident, a 2-year-old child who had received a concussion after a fall at Whakapapa skifield on Monday, August 17. But shortly after delivering the child to hospital, the helicopter was called out again, this time to Rotorua Hospital for a hospital transfer of a 75-year-old man suffering from a medical event. He was flown to Waikato Hospital to receive immediate medical attention.

The next day just before midday, the rescue helicopter was dispatched to Taupō Hospital for another inter-hospital transfer, this time picking up a seriously ill 48-year-old woman and taking her to Rotorua Hospital for further medical treatment.

A quiet few days followed, until the helicopter was called out on Sunday, August 23 to collect a status one (critical) patient, aged 62, who had had a cardiac arrest. She was airlifted to Waikato Hospital for specialist treatment.

Advertisement

Strokes need quick medical attention to increase a person's chances of survival and long-term recovery and this is where the rescue helicopter can prove invaluable in getting people quickly to specialist medical help. The Greenlea rescue helicopter attended two stroke callouts last week, one east of Taumarunui on Tuesday, August 25 where a 42-year-old man was suffering from a stroke. He was treated at the scene by the helicopter's onboard intensive care paramedic, assisted by ambulance staff and airlifted through to Waikato Hospital for medical attention.

The Greenlea rescue helicopter at its base at Taupō Airport last Monday evening.

The second stroke callout was last Monday evening at 8pm when the rescue helicopter was tasked with transporting an elderly man in his 80's from Taupō to Rotorua. An ambulance crew delivered the patient to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Hangar ready for an emergency airlift to Rotorua Hospital following an acute stroke. The patient was carefully monitored by the intensive care paramedic whilst being flown to Rotorua.

Also last Monday, the helicopter crew were sent to Ruatahuna, located in the Te Urewera, 90km west of Gisborne, and 18km northwest of Lake Waikaremoana. The crew picked up a status one (critical) 50-year-old man with an acute medical condition. He was treated at the scene by the intensive care paramedic before being transported to Rotorua Hospital.