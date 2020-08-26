Lovers of all things Italian will be delighted the annual Italian Film Festival is opening on Tuesday and running until September 8 at Taupō Starlight Cinema Centre.

The films are a selection of comedies, dramas, documentaries, and cherished classics curated by artistic director Paolo Rotondo who tours with the festival. Paolo says he strives to create a festival that is rich, varied, interesting, appealing, accessible and also challenging.

Passionate about Italy, artist Sue Thomson organised art exhibition Italia Con Amore with artworks created by young Taupō artists under her and art teacher Sue Graham's direction. Beautifully framed in pizza boxes donated by Paetiki Pizza House, the exhibition will be open for viewing throughout the festival.

Sue says opening night will be a great occasion, with a raffle for an Italian hamper.

Nico Chapman with his painting Mama's Vespa, on display in the Starlight Cinema Centre for the upcoming Italian Film Festival

"The festival opening will be against the backdrop of the children's artistic works with the flavour and charm of everything Italian," says Sue.

¦ The Italian Festival runs from September 1 to 8 at Starlight Cinema Centre. Opening night is Tuesday, September 1. Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors and can be purchased at the cinema now.