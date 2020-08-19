Kia ora everybody. In Senior Sergeant Fane Troy's Taupō Police report he talks about a police pursuit which took place last Friday night from Taupō to Tūrangi.

It involved a vehicle which had earlier been stolen in Tūrangi and then was spotted in Taupō. It was pursued back to Tūrangi and eventually brought to a halt in Te Rangitautahanga Rd by road spikes laid on State Highway 1 at Tauranga-Taupō.

There were four youths in the car, three of them local, and the driver was found to be only 13. We will work alongside the offenders and their families to hold them all accountable.

One is in custody, two are on bail and one is being dealt with through the youth process.

Some of you would have seen the Armed Offenders Squad in town last week and wondered if there was anything they should have been concerned about. They were here because of an out-of-town investigation in relation to a gang matter.

The squad helped Police execute a search warrant in Tūrangi, where a local man was arrested. He will be facing drugs charges in the court.

A lot of locals saw the squad members while they were here and commented on it so please be reassured that they are here to help the community by getting serious offenders off the streets.

In other crime recently, we have had a jump in people interfering with vehicles and attempting to steal them.

Remember to always lock your vehicles, remove all valuables, park them in a garage or off the street if you can and call 111 immediately if you see anything suspicious.

Constable Jeremy Poynter, Tūrangi Police. Photo / File

We had only one burglary reported last week, but 12 family harm incidents were recorded which is disappointing, however, this gives us an opportunity to work closely with our partner agencies and the whānau involved.

We do not know whether it is related to increased levels of stress around the move to alert level 2, and we know times are tough for many, but we do all need to work together. Remember, there is help and support available if you need it.

Finally, I'd just like to acknowledge the passing of Jim Cameron, a long-time Tūrangi Blue Light member, who had been involved for 10 years.

Jim was a Blue Light bus driver as well as a local school bus driver and he gave a lot to Blue Light. He played a big role in our team and will be sadly missed.

Have a safe week, Jeremy.