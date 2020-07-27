Tēnā koutou katoa, I hope everyone has had an enjoyable week.

It is great to have fine weather, but that does come with risks on our roads. When travelling in the mornings please take care with ice on the roads. In my previous role as the road policing manager I had to attend more than my fair share of crashes due to people not driving to the conditions, some resulting in serious injuries.

Last week we apprehended five gang members after a fracas at a local fast-food outlet. They will all be appearing in court this week. The community does not want this behaviour in and around our town. This anti-social behaviour will be met with a zero tolerance approach rather than our graduated response. We will not accept gangs intimidating locals and visitors to our town. If anyone has any information that they wish to share you can do this anonymously at www.crimestoppers-nz.org/ or 0800 555 111.

It was pleasing to see that our calls for service in relation to family harm situations reduced from last week. Alcohol continues to be a factor in our calls for service.

The Impairment Prevention Team (booze bus) was in town last Saturday night and removed five drink drivers off our roads in a space of two hours. One driver was travelling to Rotorua from Taupō and was three times over the legal limit. These people are putting our loved ones at risk by driving on our roads while intoxicated. We need to make sure we look after our whānau and mates and intervene before they make a decision to drive after drinking. Your efforts could save them losing their licence and will save lives.

Senior Sergeant Fane Troy, Taupō police.

Burglaries and thefts from vehicles unfortunately are a weekly occurrence in and around Taupō. Upon reviewing these crimes some could easily be prevented by good old-fashioned crime prevention advice. Remove valuables from sight. Record serial numbers. Use good solid locks on doors and windows.

It was pleasing to get feedback from our partners after last week's blurb and that Neighbourhood Support now has several new groups. Well done to these groups and spread the word. Remember that we all need to work together to keep Taupō a safe place.

Stay safe, Fane Troy.