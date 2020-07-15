Plans are progressing for Taupō's latest all-weather attraction — The Landing.

Based near the airport at the southern gateway to Taupō, The Landing will include a restaurant, café, conference room, traveller services and family entertainment activities.

Developer and Taupō local Jamie Keehan says he wants to create a destination deserving of its location.

"This is a very special piece of land. It's the first thing visitors to Taupō see when they drive up from the south, and it has an incredible view over the lake to the mountains. I want to make sure that we create something here that Taupō can really be proud of."

Advertisement

The development will include indoor entertainment options such as ten-pin bowling, a trampoline park, under-7s multi-level play area, arcade and virtual reality games and seasonal attractions like ice skating, a ninja obstacle course, and a dodgem ride.

An outdoor playground, sculpture garden, and Central Plateau-themed mini golf course are also planned.

"The mini golf course is an opportunity to showcase the range of activities on offer in our district. We're thinking of including a model of Lake Taupō, the Sky Waka, Huka Falls, the Tongariro Crossing and Mt Doom — I've got lots of ideas" says Jamie.

Local tourism operators will have the chance to advertise their attractions at the mini golf course, and visitors will be able to book directly from the ticket booth.

The destination is planned to cater for travellers, locals and tourists and cover all age groups.

"Mum and dad can have a beer or wine at the restaurant while overlooking the kids play mini golf, corporates can use the conference room and partake in team building activities, and there will be businesshouse after-work leagues for ten-pin bowling and dodgeball," says Jamie.

Develop Jamie Keehan and deputy mayor Christine Rankin with The Landing's scenic view behind. Photo / Supplied

Facilities will also be available for travellers and campers, including toilets, coin-operated showers and a laundromat.

Jamie will create local employment opportunities through the construction phase and estimates around 40 new jobs will be available once The Landing is open for business.

Advertisement

"I'm working with iwi from the Waitahanui area to offer youth cadetships during the construction process. If the youngsters show good work ethic then we can look to carry them through into permanent jobs in the entertainment facility, kitchens or customer service" he says.

Wherever possible Jamie has been using Taupō-based professional services including architecture, planning, surveying and legal support.

"I've found the services in Taupō are high quality and great value for money. People are loyal here and go out of the way to help you" he says.

Jamie is grateful for the support of Enterprise Great Lake Taupō, which has offered him ongoing expertise, and promoted the development to others.

"The Enterprise Great Lake Taupō team have helped keep me on track, working through the council requirements, and connecting me with other corporates. The property team and planners at the council have also been really helpful and encouraging" he says.

Last week, the site was blessed by a local Ratana minister, and deputy mayor Christine Rankin joined the proceedings.

Advertisement

"I'm so thrilled that this development is about to commence," says Christine. "We have a clear need for this kind of indoor, year-round, activity and Jamie's plans for The Landing are exciting. I'm sure it will become an iconic destination for both locals and visitors."

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent nationwide lock-down, the development timeline has been delayed by a few months. However, Jamie says that he is looking to lodge building consents and begin earthworks in the next few weeks.

More information can be found at www.facebook.com/thelandinglaketaupo/