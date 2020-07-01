The Taupō town centre is set for a major overhaul with an announcement today of a $20 million dollar injection from the Government's Infrastructure Reference Group.

A press release from the Beehive said the Taupō town centre transformation will create an estimated 92 full-time equivalent jobs.

The foundation of the project is a reorientation of the street network.

This project will shift local through-traffic from Lake Terrace and Tongariro St and instead use Titiraupenga St and Spa Rd. To achieve this, upgrades are required along Spa Rd, Paora Hapi St and Titiraupenga St. These upgrades will include five intersections and associated works to allow for the flow of traffic while encouraging pedestrian and cyclists to access the town centre. The project also provides for the revitalisation of the existing intersections along Ruapehu St with the focus on addressing pedestrian and driver safety issues to complete and enhance the sense of place of the Taupō CBD.

Moving traffic away from through-streets will mean the streets and lanes that connect the town centre and provide the places where people meet to do business and socialise can be better used.

"Turning them into quality places is a critical part of attracting people to spend time in the town centre with the associated social and economic benefits. Once the street network is transformed the other parts of council's strategic planning can fall into place," the release says.

Along with the reorganisation of traffic flows, this project will turn Tuwharetoa St into an "eat street" destination, attracting people and providing al fresco dining opportunities that are safe, inviting and commercially viable. It will create an opportunity for public/private investment and cooperation. This project will deliver on the community's aspirations for an attractive town centre with shared streets focused on the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

Already home to Z and Caltex petrol stations, an altered street network will see Titiraupenga St become the main thoroughfare. Photo / Rachel Canning

Mayor David Trewavas said the transformation of the Taupō town centre was one of 16 projects the council applied for funding for as part of Crown Infrastructure Partners' call for "shovel ready" projects.

He said the announcement was fantastic news for the district as it would provide jobs and an economic boost, as it gave effect to the implementation of the council's Commercial Industrial Structure Plan.

"The plan was developed in 2011 but essentially it has sat in the bottom drawer due to a lack of funding. Today's announcement means we can finally give effect to connecting the CBD to the lake, Tongariro Domain and the Boat Harbour, so it really will be a game-changer," he said.

"This funding is the result of a lot of hard work put in by the team, and associated lobbying, to ensure our district was at the forefront of people's minds in Wellington, and those involved should be congratulated."

Council chief executive officer Gareth Green said creating quality spaces was a critical part of attracting people to spend time in the town centre. He said there were associated social and economic benefits from people spending more time in town.

Once the street network is transformed, Mr Green said other parts of council's strategic planning can fall into place.

"It will also deliver on the community's aspirations for an attractive town centre with shared streets focused on the needs of pedestrians and cyclists."

Work on the project could start as early as next month.