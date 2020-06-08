The move to Covid-19 alert level 1 has brought confirmation that this year's BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge will take place as planned on November 14.

Event director Debbie Chambers says the decision comes after a challenging time for events over recent months, with the sector being severely impacted by social distancing and mass gathering rulings though levels four, three and two.

"We are so relieved to be in level 1 and to be able to get back some level of normality in our planning processes. While we will still have our work cut out for us to ensure the safety of all our participants and ensure we follow all government guidelines, we are confident we will be able to deliver a quality event for all involved," Debbie says.

Events such as the cycle challenge play an important role in the country's economic recovery both at a national and local level.

Past results show that the cycle challenge alone provides an annual economic benefit of over $5 million to the Taupō region and with around 96 per cent of event entrants living in New Zealand and travelling from outside the region, it will provide a welcome boost to local businesses in hospitality, accommodation and retail.

Debbie says with a lot of Kiwis using lockdown as an opportunity to take up biking for the first time in years or improve their fitness, there will be event category options for all abilities and fitness levels.

The event is owned by Lake Taupō Rotary with all proceeds being distributed back to the community.

Taupō district mayor David Trewavas says the cycle challenge is an iconic event and one of the cornerstones of the district's annual events calendar.

"It is absolutely fantastic news that it can carry on as planned this year and I know as a district we are ready, willing, and more than able to welcome the competitors with open arms."

Entries for this year's BDO Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge open from 9am on Wednesday, July 1. For information, head to www.cyclechallenge.com.