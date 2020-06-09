Andy Blair jokes she is grounded. The newly-elected International Geothermal Association president is home in Taupō because she can't get on a plane to connect with people around the globe to promote geothermal energy.

"During lockdown, I should have been in Iceland, Denver and Chile," said Andy.

The former Tauhara College student already holds a swag of directorships, including being a Women in Geothermal (WING) global board member, Geothermal Resources Council (United States) board member, Bay of Connections leadership group chair, The Rogue Bore Brewery advisory board member.

Andy says the governance positions she holds reflect her interest in addressing gender inequality and lifting communities out of poverty through the use of geothermal power.

Holding a forestry degree, Andy says she is a science geek at heart and is passionate about having a positive impact on communities, economies and the planet.

"So I got into governance roles focused on economic development through science. I became interested in investment in sustainable projects."

Andy says she wanted to change the conversation around board tables from heavy legal and accounting speak to a more diverse and robust conversation about positive outcomes for communities and the environment.

Under her leadership, WING has various projects funded by the World Bank, and Andy says real changes are happening in addressing gender inequality.

"I felt a moral obligation to lead WING when the opportunity came up. I am more of a doing person, I wanted to do more than just talking."

A second passion for Andy is seeing communities win from geothermal investment. She says decision makers see geothermal energy as green electricity and with a 5200 strong membership IGA is committed to convincing governments and corporates that geothermal energy makes a real difference to communities.

Geothermal power station Te Mihi Uenukukupako near Taupo, can produce enough electricity to power 160,000 homes. Photo / Supplied

"Geothermal energy is more than a simple substitute for electricity generation. It also offers solutions to some of the world's most pressing issues - limited access to water, lack of food security, decarbonisation, low employment, poverty, economic oppression and the marginalisation of indigenous peoples.

"In Aotearoa using geothermal heat directly for industrial processing is a game changer for job creation and reducing carbon emissions.

"I have seen the transformative power of geothermal projects in places like East Africa and Central America, creating sustainable jobs and providing energy security."

Through geothermal energy Andy has made friends all over the globe and says people who work in geothermal enjoy complex problem solving and have a love for the planet.

"It's a niche industry, and one person can really make a difference.

"When we go overseas, our [New Zealand] geothermal specialists are revered. New Zealand is viewed as a world leader in geothermal energy."

Founded in New Zealand but now based in Bonn, Germany, the International Geothermal Association acts as a leader in energy conversations on a world scale. Working with governments, the United Nations and other global organisations including multilateral aid banks such as the World Bank.

"For Aotearoa, the benefit from being involved with IGA is the ongoing engagement with global experts. People at the front of leading edge science and engineering bring these insights back to NZ. It also maintains NZ's leadership status in the renewable energy sector," says Andy.

As IGA president Andy has two goals.

The first is to lift her board into governance excellence, a complex task as board members come from a breadth of countries and speak different languages.

"We need to create a strong framework so our management team can deliver world-class outcomes."

Her second goal is to make sure IGA is talking to the right people at the right time to make sure they are involved in the influential conversations about future energy investment. The 'right people' means business leaders, heads of state and those holding important global positions.

At a business level she is keen to promote geothermal energy to emissions-heavy business. She says geothermal energy is not limited to just the volcanic hot zones or where tectonic plates meet.

"Drill anywhere in the world and you can access heat.

"It just depends on how deep you have to drill. In New Zealand we drill 2km to access temperatures 270C, in other countries they need to drill 10km and their resources are not nearly so hot."

From a financial perspective geothermal has higher up front costs, says Andy, but longer gains when you look at return-on-investment.

"And geothermal energy brings other benefits such as reduced carbon emissions and economic development opportunities."

When the borders are open Andy will be door-knocking global influencers in renewable energy and climate change. She hasn't met Bill Gates yet, but Andy says he is typical of the people she wants to connect with,

"Bill Gates has an interest in investing in energy projects and reducing poverty in the world."

She says a proud moment for her will be when she gets to stand up in front of global groups like the United Nations and champion the transformative power that geothermal energy brings to communities.

"I am a product of Tauhara College and the Taupō community. I feel pretty lucky to have been brought up in Taupō. Every time I get on a home-bound plane I know I am heading back to the best place in the world."