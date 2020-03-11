If you're old enough to remember the Levene Half Marathon, then this application is not for you!

The joint Mayors' Taskforce For Jobs has partnered to provide mayors across New Zealand with the opportunity to nominate youth aged 16 to 25 years for Outward Bound Scholarships valued at $3600.

Many years after being an initial sponsor of an event that morphed into the Taupō Half Marathon, mayor David Trewavas' enthusiasm for youth achievement is as strong as ever.

"Through my involvement with the Levene Half, I personally saw the life-changing experiences that lots of people had," says Mr Trewavas.

Mr Trewavas later worked for King Country Rugby in the position of chief executive officer, and says that during this time the benefits to young people from team work and comradeship were just outstanding.

Founded in 1962 and based in Anakiwa, Outward Bound provides an outdoor experience for young people. The stated goal is 'to help participants reach their potential through challenge in the outdoors' and so far more than 50,000 young New Zealanders have attended.

Mr Trewavas says Outward Bound is also great for developing soft skills and soft skills increase chances of employment.

"The development of skills such as communication, resilience and team work are what employers are looking for when hiring young people," says Mr Trewavas.

He says soft skills can't always be taught in the classroom.

"That's where Outward Bound and different community providers can play a critical role in the transitions of young people."

Mr Trewavas says he would encourage any youth in the district to apply, whether they be from Mangakino, Kinloch, Tūrangi or Taupō.

"Ideally we would like people to go away and learn these soft skills, and then come back and apply them locally," says Mr Trewavas.

* Scholarships are available for: Mind Body Soul (ages 16-18) and Classic (ages 18-26). Courses run throughout the year and nominations can be made at any time. Applications need the candidate's full name, date of birth, address and email and phone contact details. The application should contain a statement from the candidate explaining why they would like to be chosen for the opportunity and how it will be beneficial to their future. Applications can be emailed to the mayoral office: cbruckner@taupo.govt.nz