It's drought conditions.

The only rain we have had in February is 1.5mm and Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender weather man Bevan Choat says effectively the Taupō District is in drought.

"True drought conditions exist when we get 15 consecutive days of no rain. We have had no significant rain for 37 consecutive days."

Bevan expects there will be rain over the weekend, perhaps 10mm or so off the back of a low forming off the south-east coast of Australia.

"Even if we get 10mm of rain on the weekend, it will still be tinder dry. We need 40mm of rain to take away the fire risk."

Bevan says when it does eventually rain, he expects there will be localised downpours due to the warm and humid weather.

"It will pour down in one spot, and not another. You can see the cauliflower-like clouds (cumulonimbus) growing, and predict where it will rain."

Pumicelands Rural Fire Service has issued an extreme fire warning, meaning any outbreak of fire is extremely serious. There is also a total ban on fires, except for gas barbecues.

Pumicelands rural fire officer Roger Nelson says there was less than 20 per cent of the average monthly rainfall for January.

"The whole district is very dry. All the indicies are there up for extreme fire risk and I expect things are only going to get worse for the next six weeks or so."

In the last three weeks, Fire & Emergency NZ has attended three fires, two in forestry areas and one off Matea Rd on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.



"It's tinder dry. We would encourage people to take any and all precautions against fires starting - this includes urban areas."

He says precautions need to be taken when using a welder or grinder, or operating a chainsaw. Hot exhausts can cause sparks when roadside mowing or haymaking.

"Event organisers are talking to support vehicles about parking on the roadside away from long grass to prevent fire. The catalytic converters in cars can generate high temperatures"

Roger says Taupō District Council emergency manager Ian Connon has sent out freedom camping ambassadors to talk to campers to make sure they are aware of the fire risk.

All fire crews are at a heightened level of alert. Forestry companies are taking additional precautions, and private helicopter companies have machines ready.

"Forestry companies have fire crews on standby. There are fully manned observation posts in forestry areas. One forestry company is putting out helicopters daily at the moment."

Roger says volunteers are doing a fantastic job, and encourages anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter to get in touch.

"I think it's also important to acknowledge the employers of volunteer firefighters who enable the volunteers to take time off work to attend to callouts."

If you see smoke call 111 straight away. Don't delay as fire crew response time is critical to success in suppressing a fire.