A personal locator beacon proved a potential lifesaver for a young Belgian man who became lost near Mt Tongariro.

Two weeks ago, the Belgian teenager, 18, who would like to be known by his first name Mathieu, intended hiking the Tongariro Northern Circuit in 10 hours non-stop. His intention was to not stop at all, and to eat while walking. He set out at 6.30am on the poled route and things were going well until he reached the Otutere Valley at noon.

"The poles were 20m apart. Then suddenly there were no people. It was my fault."

He spent two hours of "endless walking" to try and self-rescue, but at 2pm it was clear he was lost and he activated his Garmin inReach SOS beacon. The beacon triggered an alert at the International Emergency Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Texas. The information was passed to the Rescue Co-ordination Centre of NZ, and then passed onto Taupō Police.

In a press release, Senior Constable Barry Shepherd said the helicopter rescue crew found Mathieu relatively easily, despite him blending well with his surroundings, thanks to the GPS location received from his beacon.

"Despite being very thirsty - he guzzled a bottle of water rescuers gave him - he was in good shape," said Mr Shepherd.

Mathieu was lent the Garmin satellite phone by friends of his parents, and his parents pay a subscription costing the Belgian equivalent of NZ$40 per month. The Garmin features include a messaging service for areas without cellphone reception, a satellite phone, maps, and an emergency button on the side.

He's never used and was not carrying a map or a compass. Mathieu says the phone maps were not helpful.

"They did not know things, like the volcanoes. It was directing me to really dangerous places."

Mathieu says he has not met other international visitors in his travels around New Zealand who have a PLB and the perception is that they are expensive.

Costs for personal locator beacons start at just over $300 but they can also be hired at some outdoors shops.

A sporty person but not an experienced hiker, Mathieu says he probably could have found his way back up the Otutere Valley, but activated the PLB due to uncertainty about how long it would take or the condition he would be in.

The Department of Conservation website describes the walk as a three to four-day tramp, but Mathieu says his plan to complete the Tongariro Northern Circuit in one day although ambitious, was achievable.

"In Belgium we like to overcome limits. Young people can do that."

Mr Shepherd was supportive of hikers carrying a PLB.

"Because this young man had activated a beacon, we knew exactly where he was and were able to reach him quickly and easily."

Absolutely exhausted, Mathieu was taken back to where he started at Whakapapa Village. He says the helicopter crew of three people were very kind to him and he wanted to thank them for rescuing him.

"They said 'oh, no problem'."

He has decided to keep the experience to himself but did ring his parents in Belgium straight away, even though it was the middle of the night.

"They said "You have done well. But never do it [go hiking] again by yourself."

If travel plans had allowed, he would have stayed on and had another go at the Tongariro Northern Circuit. He was in Nelson when he spoke to the Taupō & Tūrangi Weekender, just about to embark on the Abel Tasman Coast Track.

"The thing I have learnt is, when you are hiking, don't count on nature. Anything can happen. And never go alone!"

Safety in the Outdoors

¦If you're in a group, stay together.

¦Train properly - are you fit enough for what you plan to do?

¦Seek local advice. Visit the local DoC office and the i-Site visitor centres for the latest updates on conditions and facilities.

¦Check the forecast.

¦Take the right gear and consider buying or hiring a locator beacon.

¦Have a Plan B - know what you will do if you run into problems.

¦Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

¦Be prepared to turn back if you're struggling or the weather deteriorates.

¦Visit mountainsafety.org. nz for advice on planning trips and staying safe outdoors. Source: NZ Police, DoC, Mountain Safety Council