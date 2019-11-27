Three beautiful BMW motorbikes pull into Taupō BP on a hot Sunday.

Sigh, it's not C.H.I.P.s. It's National Road Policing Trainer Sergeant Graeme Bergh and fellow police officers on their way to Auckland. Sergeant Bergh is as far from California Highway Patrol as you could get, with a firm focus on motorcycle safety training.

Being a keen motorcyclist and a New Zealand Police officer, Mr Bergh has attended many serious motorcycle crashes. A keen proponent of the ACC training course Ride Forever, he is keen to educate motorcyclists about the factors that cause and contribute to motorcycle crashes.

Mr Bergh urges all motorcyclists to do some training, "as it just may save your life".

Ride Forever courses are priced between $20 to $50 and are four to eight hours of on-road coaching with a motorcycle safety expert. Catering for different degrees of ability, the Urban/Commuter or Scooter Survival course contains safety tips that can be widely applied. For motorcycle touring, there are three levels of courses to progress through - bronze to gold.