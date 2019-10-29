Skiing off a cliff? The thought of it is enough to make your average skier tremble with fear, but these two do it for fun.

And Taupō students Lach and Fynn Powell are both so good at it, that they've both been invited to attend the Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria, in late January.

The twin brothers, 17, gained wild card selection for the Championships following the New Zealand Junior Freeride Tour in September. They are among 30 skiers invited worldwide and the only two from New Zealand.

Freeriding in a nutshell is the athletes skiing over or along a mountain face and over drops, while also trying to score points

