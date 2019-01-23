Musical fun in the sun is coming to Taupō with a summer concert tour on its way to an already sold-out Taupō show this coming weekend.

The stars were greeted at Taupō airport last night by deputy mayor Rosie Harvey as they prepare to take to the stage this weekend.

Central Otago was first, when the annual nationwide Summer Concert Tour began in Queenstown with international music artists, Supertramp's Roger Hodgson, James Reyne and Mark Seymour, formerly of Australian Crawl and Hunters & Collectors, along with the unmistakable voice of Toni Childs.

These legendary artists performed to a 16,000-strong crowd at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, as they prepare to take Taupō by storm this weekend.

The Queenstown crowd has received a taste of what is in store for Taupō.

Local NZ artists Murphys Law and Craig Adams Band took the stage mid-morning with six artists over the course of the afternoon, in a chilled-out atmosphere of picnic rugs and hampers, with the background of the Crown Range.

Toni Childs wowed Otago concert goers withher hits, including Don't Walk Away, Stop Your Fussin' and Zimbabwe.

Next up was a set from James Reyne and Mark Seymour, where they each performed individually and then joined forces to perform their well-known hits such as Boys Light Up, Reckless, Holy Grail and Throw Your Arms Around Me, as well as Kiwi favourite April Sun In Cuba.

Another crowd favourite, Supertramp's Roger Hodgson, along with his full band was on stage performing his formidable repertoire of Supertramp hits such as Take The Long Way Home, Breakfast In America, Give A Little Bit and It's Raining Again.

Amanda Calvert, CEO of Greenstone Entertainment said the start of the tour was a complete success.

"It always gives us immense pleasure to bring the Summer Concert Tour to Queenstown and have the opportunity to showcase our beautiful country and people to our international guests.

"And with this being our ninth year we can't wait to celebrate our 10th anniversary in 2020.

"We now look forward to taking the tour to the North Island for what will be two more fantastic shows in the idyllic locations of Taupō and Whitianga."

The tour heads north for the sold-out Taupō Summer Concert on Saturday 26 January, followed by the Whitianga Summer Concert on Sunday 27 January, Auckland anniversary weekend