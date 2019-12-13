Today marks exactly one week until the end of the Christmas Appeal, with donations starting to ramp up.

As at Thursday 2pm, the appeal had racked up an incredible 15,195 food donations and $33,212 in money value.

Salvation Army corps officer Kylie Overbye said there had been an influx of donations over the last week as people began cracking into their Christmas shopping.

On Wednesday alone there were 879 food donations and more than 80 gifts dropped off.

People have been "so lovely" and the team was "so grateful", she said.

This week, the team was busy preparing the 120 Christmas food hampers set to go out next week customised for each individual or family.

Gifts were also being prepared to be picked up too, she said.

Next week was looking chocka as teams were set to head out to Murupara to hand out Christmas food parcels before Christmas at the Sallies was set to be held next Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am.

The event would have Christmas crafts and storytelling for children.

Thursday and Friday local families could come in and collect their Christmas parcels, which Overbye said was always a highlight.

This Christmas appeal had already shown how generous the community could be, she said.

She said it was great to see people bringing hope and support for those in need at Christmas time.

"We are extremely grateful to be part of such a wonderful community."

With one more week to go, Overbye said the team would still be delighted to receive as many donations as possible.

She said there were still people who were not able to get Christmas parcels that would come through the foodbank.

Being able to provide them with some Christmas treats would be wonderful, she said.

So far, the appeal has seen the huge hearts of the Rotorua community shine.

Local businesses, schools and retirement homes rallied their troops to collect and donate as much they could to those in need.

December 4 was an extremely special day as the community came together to Fill the Bus, racking up more than 7000 donations.

Various cafes and tourism hotspots have run events to gift what they have on offer in return for a can to donate.

This Saturday, Zorb will have their locals' day, where people can come down and swap a can for a ride.