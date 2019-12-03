8.12am:

The bus is parked up at the Redwood Shopping Centre, the traditional start off point for Fill the Bus. Barnaby Bear has turned up with the Salvation Army team!

Barnaby Bear and the Salvation Army team.
Earlier:

Today is the big day Rotorua!

Schools, retirement villages and organisations have been busy collecting cans preparing for Fill the Bus for the Salvation Army to do its fifth lap of the city.

Boxes of cans and treats will be sitting at the ready this morning awaiting the moment the green CityRide bus rolls into their stop.

All items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal, which aims to restock the organisation's foodbank in time for Christmas and into 2020.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies have again donated the use of a bus, which will make its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 10 hours.

The bus will hit the streets from 8am, starting at the Redwoods Shopping Centre.

From there the bus will stop at 20 locations around the city, including public shopping destinations, various schools and businesses.

The team have been preparing for weeks for the big day. Photo / Stephen Parker
The team have been preparing for weeks for the big day. Photo / Stephen Parker

The route will wrap up about 6pm and all the goods will be unloaded and counted at the Salvation Army.

The drive collected 5844 items in last year's run - a record for the event.

This year, the Salvation Army's Barnaby Bear mascot and even the Grinch will be riding the bus.