8.12am:

The bus is parked up at the Redwood Shopping Centre, the traditional start off point for Fill the Bus. Barnaby Bear has turned up with the Salvation Army team!

Barnaby Bear and the Salvation Army team.

Earlier:

Today is the big day Rotorua!

Advertisement

Schools, retirement villages and organisations have been busy collecting cans preparing for Fill the Bus for the Salvation Army to do its fifth lap of the city.

Boxes of cans and treats will be sitting at the ready this morning awaiting the moment the green CityRide bus rolls into their stop.

Previous Advertisement Next Skip Advertisement Image 1 of 20: Fill the Bus. Ann Hotson at the Redwood Shopping Centre. Image 2 of 20: Fill the Bus. Ngongotahā School. Image 3 of 20: Fill the Bus. Skyline staff Dee-Jay Tiopara, (left), Mandy Airlie, Cushla Heta, (centre) and Danielle Porterous as the Grinch. Image 4 of 20: Fill the Bus. Nani Challans, 9, Kawaha Pt School. Image 5 of 20: Fill the Bus. Tyson Nathan, 10, from Western Heights Primary School with Bryce Morris from The Hits. Image 6 of 20: Fill the Bus. Westbrook School. Image 7 of 20: Fill the Bus. Westbrook School. Image 8 of 20: Fill the Bus. Moana Houkamau, left, and Danielle Porteous. Image 9 of 20: Fill the Bus. Jovan Bosch 13, (top), Richard Cunliffe, 13, and Luca Allibone 13. Image 10 of 20: Fill the Bus. Zoe Parker, 10, (left), Kate Hastings, 11, and Emma Powell, 11. Otonga Road Primary School. Image 11 of 20: Fill the Bus. Staff at Countdown Fenton St. Image 12 of 20: Fill the Bus. Lynmore Primary School. Image 13 of 20: Fill the Bus. Kaylee Galliers, 7, (left) and Damon Chandler, 6, Image 14 of 20: Fill the Bus. Kahira Rata Olley, (centre) with Salvation Army staff Puawaereti Ryder, (left) and and Suzy King at the Redwood Shopping Centre. Image 15 of 20: Fill the Bus. Puawaereti Ryder , (left) and Suzy King from Sallies with Shawna and Mila Hawke 15 months. Image 16 of 20: Fill the Bus. Louise Sherman, (left) and Anne Hunter from the First Credit Union with Ralph Overbye from Salvation Army and Paul Hickey from the Hits. Image 17 of 20: Image 18 of 20: Fill the Bus. Mila Ensor, 5, (left) and Heaton Ensor, 8, with Paul Hickey from The Hits. Image 19 of 20: Monty Kumar from Western Heights Four Square. Image 20 of 20: Fill the Bus Ralph Overbye from the Salvation Army (front) Paul Hickey from the Hits, Morgan and Suzy King and Bryce Morris. Photo/Andrew Warner Image 1 of 20: Fill the Bus. Ann Hotson at the Redwood Shopping Centre.

All items collected will go towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Foodbank Christmas Appeal, which aims to restock the organisation's foodbank in time for Christmas and into 2020.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Ritchies have again donated the use of a bus, which will make its way around the city collecting non-perishable food items over 10 hours.

The bus will hit the streets from 8am, starting at the Redwoods Shopping Centre.

From there the bus will stop at 20 locations around the city, including public shopping destinations, various schools and businesses.

The team have been preparing for weeks for the big day. Photo / Stephen Parker

The route will wrap up about 6pm and all the goods will be unloaded and counted at the Salvation Army.

The drive collected 5844 items in last year's run - a record for the event.

Advertisement

This year, the Salvation Army's Barnaby Bear mascot and even the Grinch will be riding the bus.