Christmas Appeal.

COMMENT From Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick:

Tena koutou katoa,

Christmas is a time to share and to enjoy time with whānau and friends and that's what we hope for all Rotorua residents.

For those in our community who are struggling, however, Christmas brings with it added pressures and stresses and the annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas appeal is one way we can all help to ensure everyone can enjoy the festivities.

During a recent can drive in Mamaku I was moved by a young boy from a very humble home who made a large contribution.

He told me his own family had plenty of food and that was why he was giving to others.

His empathy really stuck with me, highlighting the generosity of even those who may not themselves have had much to spare.

Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick. Photo / File

I've always been heartened by Rotorua's ability to come together when needed to support others and I'm sure that, as always, our community will give generously to this very worthy cause which has helped so many people over the years.

Congratulations to the Rotorua Daily Post and all those who make it happen, and to the Salvation Army and others who are providing much-needed support and assistance to our people in need.

Here at the council we always support the appeal and I encourage all other organisations, businesses, clubs, families and individuals to contribute if they can.

Collectively we can have a big impact and make a big difference during what should be a happy time for everyone.