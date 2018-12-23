The Rotorua community has once again pulled together and showed its kind heart, meaning families in need will be able to celebrate and have less stress this Christmas.

The annual Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal has raised a whopping estimated $63,279.60 worth of food and gifts for the Rotorua Salvation Army foodbank this year.

The food count total has come to an estimate of 22,136 items.

Rotorua Salvation Army Corps Officer Kylie Overbye thinks the foodbank will be well stocked for a great portion of the New Year.

She said they had been overwhelmed with an amazing amount of food donations and it had been a wonderful result for the appeal.

"We've just been so blessed. It's actually the community that's been blessed, because it's going to the community.

"We are just the vessel that distributes it where it needs to go."

She said the kindness, love and generosity from the community had been wonderful.

"We are very proud and very privileged to be a part of the Rotorua community.

"It's a real joy to see the Rotorua community sharing and coming together in this way."

Overbye said the Rotorua Salvation Army had given out at least 120 food hampers to families and over the past few days people had been coming in and collecting them.

"We see a sigh of relief and tears of joy. It's nice to see the pressure comes off people's shoulders as they see it is going to be okay and great this Christmas."

She said seeing people's lives changed for the better was delightful.

"That's the most rewarding part of this appeal, is to bring joy and help to families."

Overbye wanted to thank the Salvation Army staff for all of their work, along with the many volunteers and NZME for their help.

She said people from the community had been going in of their own choice to volunteer and help give back to others in some way.

"It's a huge undertaking, an appeal of this size, and we are very grateful we have the ability to do this."

This year's appeal launched on November 10 and closed yesterday. However, it is not too late to give, with the foodbank always grateful for donations.