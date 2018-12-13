The community-orientated staff at Sport Bay of Plenty are used to helping people of all ages lead healthy and active lives.

So it is no surprise non-perishable food items are overflowing out of two massive collection boxes sitting in the organisation's staff room.

Staff members have been bringing in items including cereals, canned corn, jellies, spreads and even Christmas treats like biscuits and chocolates which will be donated to the Rotorua's Salvation Army Foodbank.

Sport Bay of Plenty active families advisor Lena Kairau said donating to the foodbank was important, especially leading up to the festive period.

"It is a really challenging time of year for some families," she said.

Kairau said her fellow staff members had been "awesome" at getting involved and the feedback from everyone had been great.

She said it was the perfect opportunity for the organisation to live out its values and give back to the community they worked so closely with.

Sport Bay of Plenty communications manager Melanie Short said the organisation was conscious of needs in the community.

"We really like to, where we can, give back to the community. Working along different groups in our community we do see the benefits of healthy eating and exercise.

"We're not a big office but it's something."

Sport Bay of Plenty is collecting in it's Tauranga, Rotorua and Whakatāne offices.

Sport Bay of Plenty Foodbank Poem

It's that time of year, where we spread some good cheer

By getting in the mood to donate canned food!

Bring baked beans and spaghetti, non-perishables at the ready

Frozen goods and lollies are on the list too

'One Team' I say….G'mon…..'Lead the Way'

Drop off your goods in the kitchen and let's make someone's day!!!