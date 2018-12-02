

Gondolas are going to be exploding full of "goodies" tomorrow as Skyline Rotorua joins the "fill the bus" Christmas appeal.

For one afternoon between 3pm and 6pm, Skyline is accepting non-perishable items as payment for one gondola ride and the proceeds are going to the Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal for the Salvation Army foodbank.

Sales and marketing executive Rachel Leinhardt said it was the first year Skyline had supported the appeal and all the staff are excited to become involved.

Rachel Leinhardt is excited for people to ride the gondolas while giving back to the community. Photo / Ben Fraser

"We see it as a really good opportunity to be giving back to the community and we just really want to support those in need over Christmas especially."

She hoped the community would take the opportunity to venture up the mountain and help give back to charity.

Various developments had happened up the mountain over the year and Leinhardt said people were able to essentially see those free.

"We want the local community to be a part of everything that we've got going on up here at Skyline.

"Hopefully it is just a nice day and they can go out there and soak up the sun and nice views."

Leinhardt knew some families in the community were not able to enjoy attractions around Rotorua like Skyline and was pleased she could provide an afternoon for those less fortunate to enjoy it.

She said it was not just an opportunity to give back to charity but provide an experience which had an immediate effect.

Leinhardt hoped people brought in a variety of delicious goods that would help create some Christmas cheer.

"Hopefully we get a large variety of items not just the plain, old, tinned corn at the back of the cupboard.

"We're just hoping that it will provide them with some goodies that they can enjoy with their families and loved ones."

Fill The Gondolas details

1 non-perishable food item = 1 free gondola ride a person

Valid on Tuesday December 4 between 3pm – 6pm