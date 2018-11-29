A Rotorua cafe is excited to be buzzing with the festive, giving spirit once again as they support an appeal which helps families have a special Christmas.

Next Tuesday, from 7am to 3pm, Scope Cafe will be giving out a free hot drink for a donation towards the Rotorua Daily Post Salvation Army Christmas Foodbank Appeal.

The cafe will also continue to collect any items people wish to donate until the end of the appeal on December 22.

Scope Cafe owner Dana Greer says there has already been a great response on their Facebook page.

Dana and Steven Greer at Scope Cafe. Photo / Ben Fraser

She says Rotorua has an awesome, giving community.

Last year Scope Cafe had many donations, with some people bringing in boxes of items, and the Salvation Army had to do two pick-ups from the cafe, she says.

"It's such a great spirit. It was such a great feeling having everyone come in."

Dana says any non-perishable foods or items that last are welcome donations, including items such as nappies, sanitary items and milk powder.

She thinks people can become a bit overwhelmed with communities often being asked to give and give, so it is nice to offer something where people receive in return.

"It can be a tough time of the year... so hopefully the community will get behind it and support the wider community.

"It's once a year, why not?"

Owner Steven Greer says they are looking forward to supporting the community and those less fortunate, and helping people to have a great Christmas.

He encourages people to get involved because there is the feel-good factor when you do something good for someone else.