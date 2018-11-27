OGO Rotorua is turning 8 and to mark the occasion it's having a party for a good cause.

For one day only, donations of cans will equate to rides on the OGO and proceeds will go to the Salvation Army foodbank.

Sales and marketing manager Anna Rodgers said it would be a fun, family day out.

"We're a big part of the local community, it's an opportunity to get people out here and gives things a go, to see what we do and enjoy what's in their backyard."

Rodgers said OGO had been supporting the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal for three years. Last year three trailer loads, or about 1200 cans, were donated over two locals days.

"It just fits so nicely with the appeal and it's great to collaborate with other companies doing something.

"Being able to just bring a can you get to do an activity but you're doing something good for the community."

Rodgers said people usually donated more cans than they needed to and it was rewarding to see the reaction of the Salvation Army staff.

"It's quite overwhelming to see how much we have. Monday is the day we pack it up and drop it off. It's a nice feeling to drive to the Salvation Army with trailer loads of stuff and it's nice to see their reaction," she said.

"It's a small part of it but we are contributing to the big picture."

Salvation Army Rotorua corps officer Kylie Overbye said OGO was a great supporter of the charity.

"I think it's wonderful when other businesses and organisations come up with creative fun ideas to support this.

"We can all enjoy the festivities together while also bringing support to families in need."

The Rotorua Daily Post Christmas Appeal is under way and runs until December 22.

Run in conjunction with the Rotorua Weekender and The Hits Rotorua 97.5FM, the appeal collects non-perishable food donations to help the Salvation Army foodbank continue its good work throughout the Christmas period and into 2019.

The food donated through the appeal goes towards creating Christmas hampers for those in need. Any money donated is used to buy more food.

Details

- December 9, 9am to 6pm.

- All rides have water in them so bring togs and a towel.

- Rides run on demand, no pre-booking.

- Minimum age is 5.

- Proof of Rotorua residency required, like an addressed letter or library card.

- Two cans get one straight track ride for one person.

- Five cans buy one sidewinder track or big air track for one.

- 10 cans get one mega track ride.

- All cans must be fit for human consumption.