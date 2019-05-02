Iain Hyndman' Riccarton Tips

1: Princess El Jay, Londonderry Air, Tony Two Chips

2: Almo Costa, Irish Express, Thom Brown

3: Moreweka, Ishinktaatledo, Mighty Solomon

4: Spring Blossom, Feel The Breeze, Funny Face

5: Light Up, All About Magic, Khitan Warrior

6: Residential, Dee And Gee, Shezatoucha

7: Herengawe, Showpin, Our Teddy Boy

8: Kiwi Ida, Disturbance, Moyrabella

9: Sweet Oak, Carson River, King Kane

Best Bet: Spring Blossom (R4)



Leading South Island trainers Michael and Matthew Pitman will line-up six runners in the two stakes races at Riccarton tomorrow and they believes the stable has a solid chance of taking out the two features.

The Riccarton training partnership will line-up Group-performed mare Elfee in the Listed Daphne Memorial Great Easter Stakes (1400m), where she will be joined by in-form stablemates Dynamic and Carson River.

Both geldings head into tomorrow off the back of two successive wins and Matthew Pitman is expecting a strong showing from his runners.

"They are all really well and deserve their spot in the race," he said. "Elfee went massive last start (when finishing third fresh-up at Riverton). She is usually a horse who takes two or three runs before you see the best of her.

"Lisa Allpress stays on her and she was really happy with her last start and thinks she is a good chance, so that has got to be a good indicator.

"Dynamic, he was super impressive last start and we saw him back to his best down at Riverton. Carson River is improving all the time and is working extra well.

"We are really happy with all three horses."

While pleased with all three runners, Pitman has highlighted Elfee as the stable's leading chance in the 1400m feature.

"Elfee has that class about her," he said. "She has been there and done that at that level, so you have to swing towards Elfee, but Carson River is a horse we do think a lot of and he will get to that level at some stage. He is a horse that is improving all the time."

Meanwhile, Pitman will line-up three runners in the Listed Berkely Stud Champagne Stakes (1200m) and he believes two-win Showcasing filly All About Magic is the stable's best chance in the race.

She will be joined by the lightly raced Clubcard and four-time placegetter Our Rosette.

"All About Magic is one that has got that experience and has looked like one of the better two-year-olds down here all season," Pitman said. – NZ Racing Desk