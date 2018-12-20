Parliament is due to rise today and Christmas is less than a week away. I'm looking forward to heading home. At this time of year in particular, the Rangitikei both impresses and inspires me.

2018 has been busy and productive. Highlights for me include my new roles as Opposition Spokesperson for Fisheries and Racing. I can claim a long-standing interest in the racing industry, having previously served as president of the Rangitikei Racing club along with my grandfather and great grandfather before me. As well as careful management of our vast fishing resource, there are also exciting prospects in the fisheries sector, especially regarding new farming opportunities.

My ongoing interaction and work with constituents through my Feilding, Marton and Taumarunui offices is always rewarding and keeps me up to date with what's going on in our region.

My appointment of William Wood as Rangitikei Electorate Youth MP at next year's 2019 Youth Parliament was a great result. The calibre of the students who applied was outstanding and any one of the four I interviewed could have assumed the role. William, who has just finished Year 12 at Palmerston North Boys' High School was born and bred in Rangitikei, an excellent student and accomplished debater. He looks forward to honing his debating, negotiating and diplomacy skills in Parliament next year.

While I feel privileged to represent our region in Wellington and to champion issues that matter to rural and provincial New Zealanders, my heart will always be in the Rangitikei. At this time of year, when the sun is shining and we're all enjoying Christmas parades and market days and end-of-year celebrations to acknowledge outstanding achievements or just a job well done, it feels good to be at home.

Christmas has become synonymous with summer holidays and for many it's a chance to re-energise and take a break from routine. We should also take time to remember those who don't get much time off at this time of the year — the people who keep our hospitals, our many essential services and our shops open, and the members of our armed forces stationed overseas. Nor should we forget the true meaning and spirit of Christmas, whatever our personal beliefs.

My offices in Feilding, Marton and Taumarunui will be closed from December 20 and reopen on January 14 at 10am.

Please stay safe these holidays, whether on the roads, under the sun or in the water. I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year.

Ian McKelvie is the MP for Rangitikei