Ian McKelvie: Review welcome in diverse House

The review will be carried out by an independent external reviewer, Debbie Francis, who has done similar work with other organisations including the New Zealand Defence Force.

The sensationalising of this inquiry by one or two members of the press is unfortunate. It tarnishes the reputation of all MPs and creates a very negative picture when by far and away the majority of MPs enjoy excellent working relationships with their own staff and those they come into contact with in the parliamentary precinct.

This place relies on excellent working relationships within parties and in many cases across parties — without them, nothing would get done.

Of course, just like in many other workplaces, people do make mistakes. People don't always behave as they should and people are not always treated as they should be.

If a better way is found to deal with these issues as a result of this inquiry — in what is by nature a very combative and partisan workplace — I will be the first to welcome it.

I am in the privileged position of having been an employer of many hundreds of great people over the past 45 years, and I am quite sure I haven't always been the perfect employer, especially in my younger days.

Even today, I find some matters difficult to deal with — that's life. But if everyone is treated with respect and compassion, we make progress and life moves on well for all.

I am also sometimes the last to leave this place at night and I have never witnessed the type of behaviour some would like to imagine we, our staff and even the press gallery get up to.

It's unlikely this great institution has or ever will be perfect, but look at any other institution you can name and then think about how standards, expectations and behaviour have changed in our lifetime. We must always strive to be better.

Finally, we choose to stand for political office and it is a privilege to represent our communities, and we should understand the pressures of this life we choose.

At the same time, we have a responsibility to all New Zealanders to set a standard that is an example to all. I hope this inquiry assists us to achieve just that, and it isn't derailed by sensationalism along the way.

Ian McKelvie is MP for Rangitikei