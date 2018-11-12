For the second time in three months primary teachers and principals in Hawke's Bay have walked off the job as part of a nationwide rolling strike.

The industrial action, which began in Auckland yesterday, comes after failed negotiations between the Ministry of Education and teacher's union, NZEI Te Riu Roa.

Last Thursday, the Ministry made a new offer to teachers, but did not move on its earlier offer to raise pay scales by 3 per cent a year for three years.

Its latest offer included a new top step and the partial removal of a cap on qualifications for some teachers from 2020. As well as a one-off gross payment of $500 for all NZEI members.

Advertisement

The offer meant that most teachers would get a pay rise of between $9500 and $11,000

within 24 months.

Bledisloe School principal, Carol Bevis had hoped mediation would work.

"I would hope that personally, and I can only speak personally, that this would be the last time we would need to strike."

She said striking is "not something that we do with any sense of pleasure at all".

Bevis believes it is important to bring the issues around recruitment, class sizes, retention of teachers in the profession and teacher preparation time were valid issues to bring to people's attention.

She said it had been challenging to find relievers and a lot of staff were "feeling the pressures of the job".

One-hundred and thirty primary and intermediate schools in Hawke's Bay/Tairawhiti had notified the Ministry that they would be closed today.

Hastings father Santhosh Thomas said in light of recent industrial action by nurses and other sectors, it was important teachers got what they deserve.

"Teachers are doing a great job for our children. If they are happy and have a positive attitude, it passes down to our kids."

He said while finding child care for the day was hard, the strikes were more important.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said NZEI "let their members down by not allowing them to consider the new offer before going on strike".

"It is disappointing that NZEI has decided to go ahead with strike action before asking its members to consider the strong new offer made this week during facilitation," he said.

"They should stop the strike and allow a vote."

He said their new offer is worth $698 million, an increase of $129 million from the previous offer.

"The new offer would mean significant pay increases for their members and an offer to provide for paid meetings to discuss the offer."