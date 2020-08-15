Ngāti Kahungunu iwi are well-stocked and prepared to cater for kuia, kaumātua, Pacific Islanders and ethnic communities if a second wave of Covid-19 hits Hawke's Bay says chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.

Tomoana said the kaiwhenua hubs had been ramped up again in Covid-19 preparation, and the iwi was ensuring better-preparedness in other matters as well.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Ngati Kahungunu urges permanent residency for RSE workers in Hawke's Bay

• Premium - Whanau care: Ngati Kahungunu reveals plan to stop Oranga Tamariki baby uplifts

• Premium - 'It is a crisis': Iwi chairman stands by claim 22 kids were taken from Camberley in one school term

• Premium - Ngati Kahungunu delivers fresh fish to hundreds of families in need

"We are looking at ensuring that small businesses keep ticking over, because last time Covid-19 nearly brought them to their knees," Tomoana said.

"We can't let that happen again. So this time we did a direct request to Grant Robertson, on Friday, that the wage subsidy continues for us and small businesses. The good news is that it will continue.

"We also requested that PPE gear and testing be available to more isolated communities like Mahia, and that there be mobile medical units as well.

"Last time there was a lack of medical advice and access to medical units for these communities. Doing it [the testing] more rurally would alleviate movement and need to travel."

He said the iwi was working with the DHB to implement the plan.

Advertisement

"We have also gone back to our private sector partners- food producers, and orchardists so we can ensure that we have on stock food ready to move."

A Ngāti Kahungunu initiative: loading up the chiller truck with fish, which was delivered to households in need back in April. Photo / Ian Cooper

Iwi members in Auckland were also receiving a helping hand.

"We got a special exemption to take food to South Auckland, and they received their first delivery of fish on Sunday from Takitimu Seafoods," he said.

"The fish would cater to between 500 and 1000 people. We know that 10,000 Ngāti Kahungunu iwi members live in Auckland, but we also know that a majority live in South Auckland. The population there is as big as the iwi population in Hastings.

"We are also ready to supply frozen goods and processed food to them.

"We know food-wise we can look after ourselves here, in Hawke's Bay, but our members in South Auckland will probably not be able to.

"Ministry for Primary Industries have been very supportive regarding customary fishing."

Tomoana said the iwi was looking to have containers at kaiwhenua with medical supplies, equipment and food.

Advertisement

"We have 5000 masks with pāua colours [Ngāti Kahungunu colours] ordered from Australia," he said.

"We want to inspire people to wear them, they will be washable, reusable. We want people to 'pāua-up'- wear masks and be healthy.

"There will be a pecking order to the availability of masks and they will go to our most-vulnerable kaumātua, kuia first."

The iwi was also, once again, encouraging the Ngāti Kahungunu wave.

"We re-emphasise the need to use the 'Kahungunu Wave', the eyebrow – 'Te mihi ā-Tukemata a Kahungunu'," he said.

"It's okay not to hongi. It's okay not to kiss. It's okay not to harirū, It's okay not to hug.

"It's okay not to go to tangi and not to go to hui. But it's okay to keep in contact with each other, and those who are sick through text, Instagram, Skype, Zoom, and any other means."

He said Ngāti Kahungunu were again at the forefront of discussions with the ministers and more importantly, with our taiwhenua, hapū, settlement trusts, whānau, and other networks.

"From the Iwi we respectfully urge all our people to be prepared once again to prevent a second wave hitting our whānau and communities," he said.

"We will be working with all government agencies and all regional, and local agencies and bringing together cohesion and co-ordination for our people without causing clutter or static and avoid tripping over each other in our endeavours to do our best."