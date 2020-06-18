



Jean-Fabien Barrois has been donning his running shoes, and running 5 kilometers every day since the start of 2020, come rain, hail or sunshine.

And in September, for the first time, he will be running the half marathon at the New Zealand Sotheby's Realty Hawke's Bay Marathon on September 19.

He'll be one of thousands who have signed up to run for the event, with the number of entries picking up in the last couple of post- Covid weeks.

So far there are more than 3,500 entries, with three months to go until the event.

Barrois' motivation to run the half marathon is fundraising for a good cause.

"I am not the fittest man on Earth.

"But I'm doing it to fundraise for the Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand," he said.

"Many people that I know suffer from mental health issues, but don't talk about it. Besides being a good friend with an attentive ear, or a reliable relative one can count on, there's not much I can do.

"Organisations like the foundation have the network and knowledge to help reach further than I can do, and need money to do so.

"Which is why I am fundraising for them."

His fundraising goal is $1830, which equals one dollar/ km, and so far he has raised $1165 through the help of workmates, friends, family and Parkrun participants.

Barrois, from Napier, said his motivation was aided by the fact that there were more people out and about, through the Covid-19 levels.

"Even with the marathon there will be people from outside the region, who are supporting me, participating with me," he said.

His advice to fellow runners who need the extra push?

"Get out, put your shoes on, and after the first km you'll start feeling good, motivation builds up the more you do it."

Jean-Fabien Barrois proclaims that he's not the fittest man on earth, but he's not letting that stop him from running the HB marathon. Photo / Supplied

IRONMAN group regional director Chris Randle said there were others like Barrois who could identify with getting fitter during the Covid-19 pandemic, and were first-timers at the event.

"The response following the Level 1 announcement has been fantastic with as many entries in the last ten days as the months of April and May combined," he said.

"It's also a great course for someone to run their first Marathon as it's flat and scenic, taking in the best of the Hawke's Bay region including the fantastic trail network which is great for running.

"New Zealanders are reconnecting with events and they are a great goal to support they country's mental and physical health and wellbeing."

He said entries had picked up again in the last couple of weeks and he expected this to continue to build, "as we have extended our price break to August 4, to give people the best opportunity to save."



Health and safety remained a top priority for the event, he said.

"Health & Safety remains our top priority and to support the ongoing directive to maintain health & hygiene standards and contact tracing we will be incorporating the New Zealand Events Sector Voluntary Code into our systems and processes," Randle said.

"The main changes that will be seen from this will be encouraging participants, supporters and everyone attending the event to check in to assist with contact tracing using the NZ COVID Tracer app. Additionally we will be ensuring there are appropriate resources and facilities for hand washing, sanitisation and cleaning throughout the event."