

There's a phrase from his late father that still resonates with Hugh Renton.

"Keep doin' a darn good job".

The line from his dad and former Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year, Paul Renton, who died suddenly in 2017, is being shared by All Blacks in videos which give drought-stricken farmers support.

Hugh heard it from his dad growing up on the family farm in Maraekakaho.

"Dad was always my biggest supporter; my parents were at every rugby game growing up. He would never tell me what to do on the rugby field or in life, he'd give advice, but he'd always encourage me to do my best and just show his support".

The father and son were connected through rugby, so Hugh, a former Mapgie and Hurricanes under-18 representative, had the idea to use his rugby connections to create videos which give messages of support to Hawke's Bay farmers.

All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker Dane Coles has a message for Hawkes Bay farmers doing in tough in the current drought. Video / hughrenton visa IG

"I'm not a farmer to be speaking about what they should do and how they should run their farms, but what I can do is link in a bit of support from these rugby players and All Blacks."

Rugby and farming are connected parts of New Zealand's culture which he wanted to show.

Advertisement

"Rugby players go through injury and not getting selected so if there are lessons in there, then farmers might be able to see there is people thinking of them and support them".

In his own life, Hugh said, messages of support have helped him, so he wanted to do the same for farmers and others struggling.

"When I think about mental health in my own family, we don't want pity, farmers don't want pity.

"But when you know people care about you and are supporting you it can give you a lot of energy and hope.

Hugh was always encouraged by Paul and told to 'keep doin' a darn good job'. Photo / Supplied

So far, two videos with All Blacks captain Sam Cane and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles have been released.

He plans to continue to release more videos every week or so as farmers continue to deal with the drought and its continued effects through winter.

Farming is an industry and job, which he says is isolating.

"Farmers are juggling 10 balls above their heads. If you're juggling that many balls above your head, it's hard to always keep them above the ground.

Advertisement

"My dad, for example, he wasn't on social media and when you're under the pump, when you're juggling those 10 balls above your head, you're working day in day out, every single day you can become isolated.

"Suicide and mental health don't discriminate, even if you're a tough farmer and resilient, it can just creep up".

Hugh took this photo of his father Paul days before he tragically took his own life during a drought in 2017. Photo / Supplied

Paul Renton and his wife Marie won the Hawke's Bay Farmer of the Year award in 2017.

Hugh describes his dad as a typical Kiwi bloke who was hardworking, a perfectionist in farming and had a deep love for his family.

When he died, his family's life completely changed but they bonded and forged ahead, Hugh said.

"You're running along with life and what you know is what you know, then all of a sudden your whole concept of life completely changes.

"You don't have to live with sadness your whole life. We faced the worst thing ever. You always live with it and it's always there, but you just carry on."

His own message of support to anyone struggling: "Keep your head up, keep the light, keep fighting on, keep doin' a darn good job. People love and support you and care about you. That's always been the message in my life from dad".

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

• Rural Support Trust Free call 0800 787 254

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

• Lifelink/Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.