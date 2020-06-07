Hospitality New Zealand Bay of Plenty manager Alan Sciascia. Photo / File 140420_Alan_Sciascia_BOP.JPGGuido Bachmann, co-owner of Guido's Bakery. Photo /File A_250420aw06.JPG

Rotorua business and community leaders say the Government's extension to the wage subsidy scheme

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.