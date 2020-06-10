

What began with a one-off mural created for the Mangonui community in the Far North has sparked a nationwide campaign with a kaupapa based on giving.

Artists Bobby MacDonald and Amiria Puia-Taylor recently completed the huge mural of a great white shark to say "thanks for having us" after hunkering down in the small seaside town during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It turns out the mural was a drop in the ocean compared to what the pair have planned for Northland – and the rest of the country.

On June 4 they launched the #giveback100 campaign with the aim of delivering 100 free murals around New Zealand over the next 10 years.

"This is the fire-starter of the bigger idea that's stemmed from this; the idea to give back 100 murals to Aotearoa," MacDonald said.

"It's our way of revitalising Aotearoa, it's pretty much our mission statement."

The great white shark mural was voted the most popular of three designs by Bobby and Amiria from Nga Atua Hou. Photo / Jenny Ling

MacDonald and Puia-Taylor are business partners and artists at Ngā Atua Hou, a revitalisation mural project based in Auckland.

They created the Mangonui artwork after deciding to head North for the nationwide lockdown to stay with Puia-Taylor's aunty.

The whole community got on board the project following weeks of concept development and consultation with residents, business owners and local iwi.

Daniel Thompson, the owner of Mangonui Waterfront Apartments, helped create a social media page to get the community to vote for their favourite of three designs.

Bobby MacDonald and budding local artist Miriama Soutar teamed up to paint the mural over Queen's birthday weekend. Photo / supplied

Budding local artist Miriama Soutar and her brother Luke also worked on the project which was painted on the wall of Wiltons Garage & Marine over Queen's Birthday weekend and the two days that followed.

Puia-Taylor said they were all touched by the positive feedback and generosity of passers-by.

Many people gave donations while walking past, and they managed to raise $250 which went straight back into buying paint and brushes.

"What we've seen through this project is so many different people from this community wanting to put their hands up saying they want to help out," she said.

"They were all drawn to it. They couldn't get over how, in a time like this, we could do this for free."

Mangonui is Maori for 'great or big shark'. Mango means shark and nui is large or many. Photo / Jenny Ling

The #giveback100 campaign will be funded through subscriptions via their website.

"The more subscriptions per town, the more likely we'll come to you next," Puia-Taylor said.

The pair head to the Hokianga next to paint a mural at Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Tonga o Hokianga from July 10 to September 25.

They also plan to produce an illustrated children's book and video documenting the process.

