I fully agree with the phrase "never talk about politics, religion or sports at the dinner table".

At the moment, with an election looming, politics is an especially hot topic.

I have learned over the years it's best not get into a political argument with not only Mr Neat, but several other people I know.

It amazes me how heated some people get. People who you think you get along with pretty well suddenly go red in the face if you don't agree on a political point.

But that's what democracy is all about. Just as we have the choice about what to wear in the morning, we also have the right to vote for the party we feel is best-equipped to run the country.

As I said last week, I have voted for both Labour and National over the years and I still haven't decided who will get my vote, come September.

Last week I wrote about National's new leader and the fact that Todd Muller's party had a lot of work to do in a short time if they wanted to win this year's election.

At the time I had no idea that, by the end of the week, I would actually get to meet New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

And not just in a crowd of people, I was scheduled to have a 10-minute sit-down interview with her.

I only found out on Thursday morning and it was scheduled for the next day.

I was a tad nervous — okay, I was very nervous.

The PM was in Hawke's Bay to announce a $175 million package to boost and support the arts and creative sector.

Along with security, and what seemed like every media person in Hawke's Bay, I waited at the MTG in Napier for her arrival.

It was by no means a "grand entrance" by the PM. She simply walked in, smiling at everyone. After an introduction by MTG director Laura Vodanovich, she was officially greeted by Te Hira Henderson, curator Taonga Maori.

Then media followed as she was given a tour of our beautiful MTG.

Following that, she made the arts funding announcement and answered media questions. I didn't ask any - I was too busy live streaming to Facebook and trying to keep my phone still.

It's not easy. People who were watching the stream started commenting on the fact that they couldn't hear anything. Ooops, I had my finger over the microphone.

Then someone commented, "is the cameraman scared"? No, the camerawoman was not scared, she was just having trouble holding the thing still. In the end, when the photographer behind me moved, I stepped back and leaned my arm against the wall which helped me keep steady.

Then it was time for the one-on-one. I was told that when the Prime Minister visits regions, she likes to give an interview to the local paper.

I'm going to spare you a minute by minute account. Suffice to say that I found her informed, very friendly and relaxed.

I really enjoyed it, we had a couple of laughs and afterwards, I felt lucky that I had been given such an opportunity — it's something I will always remember.

As I said last week, the next few months are going to be very interesting and I'm sure there will be a fair bit of "discussion" going on at water coolers and dinner tables around the country.

Best if we all remember that, just because someone doesn't agree with you, it doesn't make them wrong.

Linda Hall is assistant editor at Hawke's Bay Today.