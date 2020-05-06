With new rules set to be outlined on Thursday around level 2 restrictions, Hawke's Bay leaders are hoping it is a step closer to normality.

It is expected that most businesses will be back to work along with many recreational facilities opened.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make the announcement on Monday on whether we will move to level 2, which could be as early as next Wednesday.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she is looking forward to the government's guidance on what level 2 will look like for when the country eventually moves there.

"I am hoping it will mean more of our community facilities and services can open safely, such as libraries, pools and community centres," she said.

"In saying that, all facilities will operate very differently to ensure our staff and community are safe."

She said that it would mean stringent cleaning measures as well as restrictions on gatherings, contact tracing for people using council facilities and making sure everyone sticks to the physical distancing requirements.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the council is anxiously waiting to see what the level 2 outlook will be.

She said it already has a plan in place on how the community facilities will operate and how they will be run but when that will be is still a mystery.

Hastings Library along with many other Council run facilities across the region are expected to be able to open under Level 2. Photo / Warren Buckland

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said he is eager to move to level 2 next week and doesn't see any reason why that shouldn't happen.

"We have a high number of employees already working in Hawke's Bay because we are an export-led region.

"We do not appear to have any community spread," he said.

"Life will not return to normal until we find a vaccine and this could take a year, however in the meantime people can remain safe by social distancing and can help the economy to continue to function."

Yule said it is up to us to continue to support local businesses, which in turn will help the economy and benefit all of Hawke's Bay.

While most retail stores will likely be able to open in level 2 along with many restaurants a under strict social distancing rules, questions remain around what will happen with close contact businesses such as hairdressers, beauty therapists and tattooists.

Hazlehurst said one thing she is missing is her hairdresser who she has been exchanging texts with.

"I'm missing seeing the team, having a chat, a coffee and a little bit of relaxation."

That said, her hair was the least of her concerns at the moment, she said.

"My focus is on the wellbeing of our community who are struggling with the effects of Covid-19 and the drought."