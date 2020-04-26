On a chilly Anzac Day morning, Tumene Drive residents were among thousands of Kiwis who made history out of history.

For more than 100 years, the community has come together on April 25 to remember those soldiers who served our forces in various conflicts and share our gratitude with returned service people for their bravery.

Instead, as a global event gripped the nation, residents showcased their commitment and headed to their mailboxes at dawn in an act of commemoration.

Tumene Dr resident Raewyn Connolly said there were 29 people in their cul-de-sac who came out for the Stand at Dawn commemoration.

"It was amazing. It was really great to have everyone there for that purpose."

Everyone felt strongly that it was something that needed to be commemorated, she said.

There was a family on the street with three sons in a pipe band. They put on their full uniforms and played for 15 minutes from 5.45am on Saturday, before the services were played on a big speaker in the cul-de-sac.

Connolly said both young and old came out to pay their respects, and the fact they had someone in their uniform from the Territorials attending made it feel very real - "and the pipes topped it off".

Connolly also made fabric poppies and the residents had raised nearly $100 to donate to the RSA since it would not be able to hold its annual Poppy Day.

Emotions ran high as The Last Post echoed throughout many neighbourhoods.

A Stand at Dawn service was broadcast over RNZ National from 6am, with the Last Post, Ode of Remembrance and national anthems played before an address by Ron Mark, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

The idea of unity was hammered home with mayor Steve Chadwick's address to the community.

A live-streamed Civic Service was put on by the Rotorua Lakes Council with Rev Tom Poata and youth speaker Ngakohu Walker sharing messages.

Chadwick said this year's commemorations were being done "very, very differently than ever before" but "true Kiwi style" had shone through, as people showed unity from their gates.

She said for many returned service veterans, they would be "standing alone" this year and missing the poignant opportunity to march in remembrance.

However, the community was "standing together in spirit".

Those values of the Anzac soldiers were something the community should hold onto while they "get through the challenge" they were currently facing, she said.

Rev Poata spoke extensively about those values and how the Anzac soldiers' "bravery, determination and commitment" were things the community should hold on to in current circumstances.

He said coming together for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice was a "natural act of community".

As the community was currently in unchartered territory, he said this was a time to help each other and stand together as "beneficiaries of their [the soldiers'] sacrifice".

Youth speaker Ngakohu Walker took audiences back to wartime with his speech for the community. Photo / Andrew Warner

Walker took audiences back to wartime, sharing an emotional speech on how children were likely affected just as much as those soldiers in wartime.

Losing a family member in war would have left many broken for their entire lives and the Rotorua Boys' High School Head Boy said it was important to pay tribute to them, too.

He said the rippling effects that war had on New Zealand would always be felt.

Walker added it was important as a community to remember the legacy left by those who lost their lives in battle.

It was not about celebrating war, but instead reflecting and learning from it, he said.

Veteran Adrian Macpherson stands outside on Koutu Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Koutu resident Adrian Macpherson headed down his driveway with his walker in hand at dawn to commemorate.

He said he was out there for his uncle who lost his life at war, but also for brothers and uncles who fought in subsequent wars.

Macpherson was also a returned serviceman, having fought in Borneo for a number of months.

He said he appreciated the fact people stood out on their driveways as it showed how "so many people respected those that served".

Kingi Biddle and his family held their own Anzac dawn service on their front lawn.

Kingi Bilddle conducts a service outside his home on Taharangi St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Biddle wrote a speech as it was his way of "acknowledging" lost soldiers, he said.

Many families in the Koutu area had been "directly affected" by war and he said it was important to remember them on this day, "irrespective of Covid-19 constraints".

Biddle had never missed a dawn service and said it was important to show unity at this time.

Bagpiper Taine Harvey marched along his street in Hillcrest, playing tunes for the people in his neighbourhood in commemoration, walking alongside war veteran David Swears.

He said the music was "well-received" with people telling him how much they enjoyed it.

When asked why he believed it was important for youth to commemorate Anzac Day, he said there were "so many important lessons we can learn from events in history".

He said events such as the war "shaped our national identity as we know it" and the sacrifices made were something young people needed to appreciate.

Rotorua Daily Post readers share Anzac Day emotions on Facebook

- Beautiful sunrise, fireworks going off and The Last Post playing. Always get emotional.

- Perfect morning with neighbours. So proud to be a New Zealander. We stood alongside our 7-year-old granddaughter at 6am, we weren't alone and I felt our Whānau, friends and those that fought in the war with us. It was eerie but awesome. Proud of our street for getting up.

- So proud to be a Kiwi and in this awesome neighbourhood remembering our heroes.

- A good turnout on Shirley St. A moving vibe was felt and respected as different ways to remember cascaded from one end of the street to the other.

- Was so awesome to see this morning. Well done Rotorua.

- The first year my kids have actually understood its true importance. Proudly standing for those who fell.