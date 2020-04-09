

Unfamiliar faces have been appearing in Central Hawke's Bay's supermarkets as shoppers break lockdown in search of scarce product lines including baking and cleaning supplies.

Waipawa 4 Square owner Graham Williams said a lot of people had been travelling to the area after not finding what they wanted in the larger centres.

"Word got out that we were reasonably well stocked and people from out of town started turning up. I think some of them are also trying to bypass the queues at larger supermarkets.

"Some have mentioned in passing that they have travelled here to shop. It's worrying."

Queues stretched out the door at some Hawke's Bay supermarkets on Thursday, the day before their planned Good Friday closure.

Williams says he hopes planned police road blocks will deter people and keep them in their local areas.

Police say they are aware of the roaming shoppers, who are at risk of prosecution for non-essential travel.

Central Hawke's Bay community constable Andy Walker says police have powers under the Health Act to stop a vehicle and question the occupants as to the purpose of their trip.

Advertisement

"Travel between districts is prohibited unless it relates to an essential business. Unnecessary travel increases the risk of spreading Covid-19.

"Anyone caught travelling between districts without a valid reason will be warned and can be arrested or receive a court summons. It's that serious."

Williams said apart from the unwelcome travellers, the rest of his customers had been "99 per cent fantastic".

"They have been observing the rules, they have been patient and they have been respectful of our staff, who are understandably tired. "

In Waipukurau, New World Supermarket owner Gerard Kennedy is singing the praises of his team who he says will continue to safely provide their essential service "for as long as it takes".

"At a time when everyone has been asked to stay away from each other these guys have donned safety glasses, gloves, Hi Vis, masks and a smile and just plain got stuck in day after day.

"They have put aside the personal worries and concerns that they have as mums and dads and as daughters and sons to focus on delivering in an environment none of us have imagined.

"As a boss I can't demand this of them, it's something they have to want to do and it's been humbling to be a part of. As a business classed as an essential service it's a privilege to be able to open our doors every day."

Advertisement