

The Hawke's Bay Today news team is self-isolating and working from home.

Whether it is from a desk or couch, the news reporting team is doing its bit from makeshift work stations to continue providing the daily news flow.

With interviews over the phone and video-call morning meetings, things have changed for our reporters.

But not all Hawke's Bay Today staff are confined to their homes.

Our photographers, while under strict guidelines, are still out and about capturing the region's news.

Chief photographer Warren Buckland on the job before the lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Warren Buckland – Chief Photographer

Despite an eerie feeling at times, it's almost business as usual as we drive around to our various assignments, but the major difference is the ever-decreasing volume of traffic – both vehicular and pedestrian.

The people happy to be photographed are kept at a safe two-metre distance from our cameras and we're in a routine of keeping our gear, and ourselves, germ free.

But, the realisation of not being able to get your daily coffee fix, go to the gym, play sport or simply go out when you want to is finally sinking in.

Reporter Christian Fuller working outside at his Waimarama home. Photo / Supplied

Christian Fuller – Reporter

Living rurally out in Waimarama has its obvious benefits of open space and a sea breeze, but working from home is made difficult by the lack of phone service and internet connection.

Needing to remind my household not to use the internet between the hours of 8am and 4pm is a timely reminder of the struggles of working remotely.

Having worked from the sofa, armchair, kitchen table and on the outside decking, it is fair to say I haven't yet found a permanent work station spot.

Photographer Paul Taylor is out on the job during the lockdown. Photo / Paul Taylor

Paul Taylor - Photographer

For me, it was a strange first couple of days as they were quiet, with very few cars, cyclists or dog walkers about.

As the days move on, there's more cars on the roads – perhaps due to people heading out to top up on groceries for another long weekend at home - but it's still strange passing parks, beaches and cafes that are devoid of life.

I must say the police I've met have been amazing, very helpful and understanding that we have a job to do.

On a positive note too, getting around is easier with the lack of traffic on the roads.

Communities Reporter Shannon Johnstone said the addition of houseplants to get desk helped brighten the scenery. Photo / Supplied

Shannon Johnstone – Communities Reporter

While I miss the office and my workmates, I do appreciate being able to go to the fridge whenever I like.

At first, I found it tricky to adjust to working at home, as I find it easier going to work in a separate space.

It soon dawned on me that if I'd done that while at university instead of doing assignments from my bed, I may have got things done a lot quicker!

Before the lockdown began, I got a plug-in mouse and keyboard and I've added some houseplants to brighten things up.

One downside is the cell service - from my desk, it isn't great. I might be the only person in their 20s using a landline.

Business Reporter Blair Voorend is making the most of his one-bedroom apartment. Photo / Supplied

Blair Voorend – Business Reporter

Working from home is certainly a lot different when you are confined to a small, one-bedroom apartment in Napier, compared to an open office space.

With just a laptop, working can be tricky, but luckily, I stripped my desk area down, salvaging my keyboard and mouse, making things a little easier.

One benefit from this, is being able to crank the music up loud and sing along during the day, and look out the window and watch the occasional person walk through the empty streets.

And when it rains and the dark, overcast skies hang over, it feels good to be working inside at home.