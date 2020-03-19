A Baybus was just about to start its route when its windscreen was smashed in a central city crash today.

The Rotorua Urban bus, a van and a car crashed at the corner of Hinemoa and Fenton Sts.

Police were called at 11.48am and spoke to witnesses.

The van on Hinemoa St. Photo / Samantha Olley

Nobody was injured but the van was blocking a lane until it was towed away.

A Bay of Plenty Regional Council spokesman said there were no passengers on the bus when the crash happened.

The driver went home for the rest of the day.

Leanne Cunningham was driving behind the bus when she heard a "bang".

The Baybus damaged in the crash. Photo / Samantha Olley

"I could hear it in my car and I had the radio going and everything and it was quite loud ... I pulled over very quickly just to make sure everyone was all right."

She said, "it was good to see everyone got straight into checking on how the drivers and passengers were".

David Waihi was cleaning windows nearby when he also heard the impact.

He said the passengers were lucky to be unhurt and the driver of the van appeared to be in shock when he got out.

"I went there to check everyone was all right after I heard the big bang."

My Ride Rotorua staff came running out of the Hinemoa St shop when they heard the collision.

"We expected somebody to be hurt. They were surprisingly calm," manager Dave Mahe said.