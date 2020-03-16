The Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council have committed to working together to manage the growth of forestry in the Wairoa District.

The two councils met recently to discuss the sustainable development of forestry in the district, along with national regulations, and concerns raised by the community.

Wairoa District mayor Craig Little said both councils understood the community's concerns about forestry and were committed to ensuring there is the best possible mix of land use in the district.

READ MORE:

• Premium - No way Wairoa should be converting river flat farmland to forestry, Stuart Nash says

• TOP STORY: Forest blaze may cost millions

• Mayor pledges to never sell to forestry as Austrian billionaire plans to plant out Wairoa farmland

• Coast forestry vs agriculture

"I believe by working together we can ensure we have trees planted in the right place for the right purpose and ensure we continue to have a great mix of land use across our district," Little said.

There has been an increasing volume of forestry harvest and new plantings in the district, with overseas buyers buying farmland to convert to trees.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said both councils understand the community's concerns about forestry and are ensuring there is the best possible mix of land use in the district. Photo / Warren Buckland

Little said in a Hawke's Bay Today article on March 2 that over the last six months the Wairoa region had lost 10,000ha of land to forestry, roughly 7 per cent of the region's farmland.

"At that rate in roughly 13 years, that's it, no more farm land, and, while it might look good on the Government's GDP and their record, it will be the little communities like us in Wairoa that will feel the true impact of it," he said at the time.

Advertisement

"It will affect the entire region and lead to a string of job cuts that are provided by the farming industry in Wairoa."

At the joint meeting the Wairoa District and Hawke's Bay Regional Council committed to ensuring the effects of forestry harvest are strictly managed to ensure the protection of local waterways from sediment and forestry slash.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rex Graham said no one wants any newly established forests in the district to create problems for future generations or displace highly productive pastoral land.

"Our regulation and catchment teams will be working closely with the forestry industry and landowners to get the best possible mix of land use for the Wairoa District," Graham said.

"We accept there are some challenging legacy issues with forestry to deal with, but new national regulations mean forestry management will improve over time."