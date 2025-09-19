Without underlying asset inflation of at least 2% annually, property investment becomes a fool’s game.
The magic isn’t in rental returns – it’s in the Government’s implicit commitment to maintaining inflation levels that protect asset values.
What’s Changed, What Hasn’t
The fundamental difference between then and now isn’t just price; it’s expectation versus reality.
Previous generations had low expectations and even lower prices. Today’s buyers have high expectations with even higher prices.
The old social contract is broken. Where a single income could once secure family housing, today’s dual-income households struggle to service mortgages that consume their entire financial capacity for three decades.
Additionally, we’ve created a nation of tenants. Approximately 625,000 households are now renting – about 29% of all private dwellings. These are families priced out of ownership, paying someone else’s mortgage while unable to accumulate equity.
Beyond Political Promises
Politicians love to promise housing solutions, but supply and demand operate independently of electoral cycles. Remember then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s grand promise of 100k new homes? The promise evaporated faster than Heretaunga Plains morning mist.
With population growing at 1.252% annually and construction struggling to keep pace, the pressure cooker of demand continues.
Political promises can’t magic houses into existence any more than they can repeal the laws of economics.
The solution isn’t in clever policy tweaks, grandiose announcements, or first-home buyer subsidies that inflate demand.
It’s acknowledging our housing market has disconnected from local incomes and productivity – and political theatre won’t bridge that gap.
Facing the Hard Truth
New Zealand’s housing crisis demands we reconsider everything from urban planning to taxation policy.
The days of auld, when hard work and modest expectations guaranteed homeownership, are long gone.
What emerges next will define whether New Zealand remains a place where ordinary families can build generational wealth, or becomes a playground for the already-wealthy while everyone else pays rent forever.
The numbers tell the story. The question is whether we’re prepared to listen.
For those navigating this challenging landscape: have a plan. One that’s tested with evidence, tracked and measured against real outcomes – not political promises or wishful thinking. Consider seeking financial advice from a fee-only fiduciary who has no vested interest in selling you products or properties.
After all, those housing numbers don’t care about our hopes; they respond only to careful preparation and realistic expectations.
A special thanks to Pita Alexander. Statistics for this article were sourced from Newsletter, 11 September 2025: “An Update on New Zealand Housing as at 31 August 2025”