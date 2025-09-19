Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Opinion: Mortgage, rates, insurance - the cost of buying a NZ house is decades-long, and all-consuming

Opinion by
Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Property with G.J. Gardner - Helen O'Sullivan CEO of Real Estate, Velocity takes a deep dive into the house price growth over the last decade. Video / Herald NOW

Nick Stewart (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa, Ngāti Māmoe, Ngāti Waitaha) is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group, a Hawke’s Bay-based CEFEX & BCorp-certified financial planning and advisory firm.

The great Kiwi dream of buying your first home for three times your annual wage has gone the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save