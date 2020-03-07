There are not many places you could see a person triple-backflip a bike over a hill or ride a bike off a 10-metre drop - but crowds flocked to Crankworx this weekend to see just that.

The final weekend of the event traditionally sees the "biggest crowds" and the most watched events, with international and local riders putting their skills to the test.

Thousands lined the dusty tracks today to catch a glimpse at the ever-popular Slopestyle event in memory of McGazza and the oohs and aahs could be heard for miles.

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said Saturday was always the most popular day and today had been "absolutely pumping".

Food and drink queues were long, expo shops were filling up and getting a spot on the viewing track was near impossible.

Crankworx organiser Tak Mutu said Saturday had been "absolutely pumping". Photo / Andrew Warner

Mutu said ticket sales for the weekend were already up by 15 per cent and the carparks were nearing full capacity on Saturday alone.

"We have some amazing crowds... there is such a good vibe down here."

Local music icons, including youngster Nikau Grace Chater and Toi Ohomai music students, took the stage throughout the day to entertain.

Advertisement

The party was expected to go right into the night with the famous Pumptrack event starting at 8pm and going through to 10pm.

More than a thousand people fill the hills to watch the Slopestyle event. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pumptrack was known as "Rotorua's favourite event" with local riders Sarah Walker and Keegan Wright taking champion titles over the years in it.

"Us Rotorua locals have a real affinity for it."

He said riders and fans usually wound up at Eat Street tonight, which would be a boost for the hospitality of the city.

Big crowds were expected to return on Sunday, sore heads or not, for the Crankworx Downhill event.

Mutu said this was the event that "everyone knows" and epitomised mountain biking for many.

One thing Mutu had noticed this year was how many more children had come down to the event, both competing and watching.

He said it was neat to see them so excited about the sport, the stars and frantically wanting autographs for their heroes.

Advertisement

Crowds can be seen scattered amongst the trees as the Slopestyle event takes place. Photo / Andrew Warner

One child who was doing just that was 8-year-old Rotorua boy Noah, his mum Jordan Pauling said.

She, Noah, her partner Jake and their 2-year-old Luca had been at Crankworx every night it was on and had "loved every minute".

Pauling said Noah had gone crazy over it and she hoped one day he would compete.

The local family were avid mountain bikers with Jake competing in the event last year.

Hadley Page with his children Olivia, 8 (left), Lola, 3 and Lincoln, 5. Photo / Andrew Warner

Tauranga man Hadley Page bought his three children along as a fun day out in the sun.

He said it was neat to be able to bring them to a global event, but it also showcased Rotorua as a "world-class destination" for the sport.

He often brought the kids over to Rotorua to have a go at the tracks.

Guido Bachmann, a local bakery owner who was at the event, said it had brought loads of business to his store.

He said Crankworx always had so many benefits for the city and as a mountain biker himself, it was great to be able to watch it on his doorstep.

SCHEDULE FOR THE REST OF THE WEEKEND:

2pm – 5pm: Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza

5pm – 6pm: Music Therapy

5pm – 6pm: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

CWNEXT Training

6pm – 7pm: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

CWNEXT Finals

7pm – 8pm: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Pro Training

8pm – 10pm: Rockshox Rotorua Pump Track Challenge presented by Torpedo7

Pro Finals

Sunday

7.30am – 9.30am: Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Amateur Training

9am – 5pm: Gates Open

9am – 10am: Toi Ohomai Live Music

9.30am – 11.30am: Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Amateur Finals

9.30am – 11.30am:Kidsworx Pump Track Challenge

10am – 11am: Athlete Signing Session

11am – 5pm: Torpedo7 Adventure Hunt Activity

11am – 11.15am- Reverse Bike Competition

11.30am – 1.30pm: Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Pro & Junior 17-18 Training

11.30am – 3pm: Kidsworx Pump Track Race

1pm – 2pm: Torpedo7 Mons Manual Challenge

2pm – 3.30pm:Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Pro & Junior 17-18 Finals

3.30pm – 5.30pm: Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull

Pro Finals

9.30pm – 10.30pm: Official Afterparty Crankworx World Tour